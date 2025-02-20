WATCH: President Donald Trump spotted taking golf swings off the tee at Trump National Doral Miami

Donald Trump was spotted taking golf swings at Trump National Doral Miami on Sunday, February 16. The US President played golf on consecutive days after attending the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 15.

In a short clip posted by PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) on X, Trump, dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and his signature red MAGA cap, could be initially seen practicing his golf swing with his driver. He then made a precise connection with the golf ball which received cheers from the crowd.

After the shot, he bent down to retrieve the tee from the grass and then could be seen conversing with a small group of fellow golfers. PatriotTakes captioned the post:

"Trump's extended weekend included back-to-back days golfing after his trip to the Daytona 500"

The 78-year-old, an avid golfer, has been involved in the PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal. He recently met PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and board member Adam Scott to resolve the dispute between the rival tours.

In an interview with CBS during the recent Genesis Invitational, former World No.1 Tiger Woods expressed his optimism about Donald Trump's interest. Woods said (via Tee Scripts):

"We had a meeting with the president. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting, and we have another subsequent meeting coming up. I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction."

Tiger Woods said that fans want all the top players to play together which will happen soon.

Rory McIlroy says that Donald Trump can get the deal done between LIV Golf and PGA Tour

PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy who has often opposed LIV Golf said that US President Donald Trump's access to Crown Prince MBS can help the deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed Tour.

During the Genesis Invitation, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"So the president, he can do a lot of things. He can also -- he has direct access to Yasir's boss. Not many people have that. Not many people can say, I want you to get this deal done and by the way, I'm speaking to your boss, I'm going to tell him the same thing. There's a few things that he can do. He can be influential."

McIlroy said that Trump loves golf and recalled playing with Sheikh Hamdan on his election day in November. The World No. 3 said that the president has respect and influence in the Middle East and whenever he speaks, people listen.

McIlroy said about his golf round with Trump:

"It was great. Yeah, it was really good, it was really good. I thought we had a good discussion. I learnt that he's not a fan of the LIV format. I was like, but you've hosted their events. He was like, yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it. So I think he's on the Tour's side."

Rory McIlroy played a round of golf with Donald Trump in January before the inauguration of his second term.

