PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirms “future date” to announce LIV x PGA ‘reunification’

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recently gave a much-awaited update on the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal. Without giving away too much he however mentioned that more details will be announced at a "future date".

The negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been going on since 2023 without any concrete resolution. However, it seems now that talks are seeing some progress.

With the creation of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour subsequently banning the defected players, a wide rift had been created in the golf world. There were very few opportunities for the fans to see all the best players in the world competing together. They have been hoping to see that more frequently. Monahan acknowledged this saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"Listen, I think if you solve things, if we respond to what our fans are telling us, we put together the best, the strongest possible schedule and product, to me all that will resolve itself."

He further talked about a possible "reunification" of the two leagues.

"I think the only thing that really matters to fans and for the game is ultimately reunification. I think everything else falls out of that," Monahan added.

Monahan was asked if he had a clear vision of what the game should look like and he replied affirmative.

"I do, and the details of which we'll be talking about at a future date," Monahan added.

Jay Monahan's update came after Tiger Woods said that things were going to "heal quickly" at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday. The latter had also mentioned that currently they were in a "very positive place".

Jay Monahan and Adam Scott meet US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Jay Monahan and Adam Scott (Image via Imagn)

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott met with US President Donald Trump regarding the progress of the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal, earlier this month.

The PGA Tour duo along with fellow Player Director Tiger Woods had released a joint statement:

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us to closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

Woods wasn't able to attend the meeting but mentioned that another one with Trump was in the cards while speaking at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

