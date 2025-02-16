Tiger Woods breaks silence on meeting with President Trump, expects golf re-unification “very soon”

Tiger Woods recently revealed the plan of another meeting with US President Donald Trump regarding the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal. The 82-time PGA Tour winner also added the reunification of golf might happen "very soon."

The negotiations between the two leagues have been going on since 2023 with no concrete resolution. Donald Trump has been an advocate for LIV Golf ever since its inception in 2022. He had met with PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott recently to discuss the progress of the peace deal.

Tiger Woods, who had not been able to attend the meeting at the White House at the time, mentioned to CBS on Sunday that another meeting with the president is in the pipeline. Speaking at the Genesis Invitational, he mentioned that things were in "a very positive place right now.". (The Independent)

"We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up,"

The creation of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour's subsequent ban on the defected players had created a major rift in the golfing world. Woods believed that the issues were going to "heal" very soon.

"I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years,"

Since 2022, the only times all the top players in the world have played under one roof were at the Majors or, more recently, at the DP World Tour events. Fans have been waiting for all their favorite golfers to compete against each other more frequently. Woods acknowledged that as well.

"The fans want all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen,"

When Jim Nantz asked the golf legend whether the peace deal will finally happen this year or "very soon this year," Woods replied:

"Yes and yes"

Rory McIlroy had previously mentioned that Donald Trump's re-election to the office could speed the negotiations up.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Genesis Invitational along side Kai Trump

Tiger Woods and Kai Trump at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods arrived at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday alongside US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump.

The latter is a budding golfer and had taken part in the Pro-Am event on Wednesday paired with Rory McIlroy. Recently, she signed a sponsorship deal with TaylorMade.

Last weekend, Tiger Woods played a round of golf with Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida. The former's son, Charlie, had reportedly joined them.

