Tiger Woods' son Charlie to follow in his father's footsteps by returning to competition after grandmother's passing

It was recently announced that Tiger Woods will return to golf at TGL next week. A few hours after the announcement, it was revealed that his son, Charlie Woods, has committed to play at the DJ World Golf Junior Championship at the end of this month.

Tiger Woods was expected to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the self-hosted Genesis Invitational. However, he withdrew from the event as he was still coping with his mother's recent demise.

His appearance at the TGL fixture next week and Charlie's start at TPC Myrtle Beach the week after will be the father-son duo's first competitive appearances after the tragic family loss.

The DJ World Golf Junior Championship is set to take place from February 28th to March 2nd, 2025. Charlie Woods will be joined by Tyler Watts, John Daly II, Tristan Gretzky, Mason Howell, and others at the coveted tournament.

Before his TGL match against the New York Golf Club on Tuesday, Tiger Woods is also expected make an apperance at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines for the final round of the tournament. If he attends the ceremony, it will be his first public appearance since his mother's passing.

How did the Genesis Invitational pay tribute to Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods?

The Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

The Genesis Invitational paid tribute to host Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, by putting up a white flag on the seventh hole in her honor.

Kultida Woods was a Thailand native and an ardent Buddhist. The color white and the number seven hold a significant meaning in Buddhism. So, the color of the flag and its location were decided keeping that in mind.

She had attended Wood's last TGL match when the ace golfer's team went against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf. Woods' team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, prevailed that day. It will certainly be an emotional moment for the golf legend when he returns to the SoFi Center on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the Open Championship last July. He withdrew from the Hero World Challenge in December as he was still recovering from his back surgery. He later competed at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. The pair lost to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, in the final playoff.

While nothing has been confirmed as to when Woods will make his PGA Tour debut this season, there is a possibility he will play at the Masters in April.

