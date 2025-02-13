Tiger Woods' late mother to be honored by Genesis Invitational with special flag at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational has offered a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Kultida Woods at Torrey Pines. A white flag has been put up at the 7th hole in her honor.

Kultida Woods passed away earlier this month. She was a Thailand native and a faithful Buddhist. The color white and the number seven hold special meaning in Buddhism, hence the flag color and the hole number have been chosen keeping that in mind for her tribute.

The PGA Tour posted a video of the white flag being placed at Torrey Pines on their social media account on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Expand Tweet

Trending

Tiger Woods was expected to make his 2025 debut at the Genesis Invitational. However, he announced a few days back that he was still coping with his mother's demise and withdrew from the tournament. The 49-year-old will still be present at Torrey Pines to fulfil his hosting duties.

Traditionally, the Genesis Invitational is held at the Riviera Country Club. However, this year the venue was changed due to the devastating impact of the LA wildfires in the neighbourhood.

The event started on Thursday with notable players such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama among others taking part.

What are the tee times and pairings of Round 1 of the Tiger Woods hosted Genesis Invitational?

Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

The Tiger Woods hosted Genesis Invitational saw Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers and Ben Griffin from Tee No. 1 and Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard and Rasmus Hojgaard from Tee No. 10 take the field at 12:30 pm ET.

Here's taking a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational:

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback