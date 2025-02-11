  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • Tiger Woods Genesis Open history explored: How many wins does the legend have?

Tiger Woods Genesis Open history explored: How many wins does the legend have?

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 11, 2025 17:34 GMT
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024 (Source: Getty)

After the initial confirmation for playing in the upcoming edition of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the event as the legendary golfer continues to grieve his mother's passing. The Genesis Invitational remains one of the very few tournaments that Tiger has not won.

His best-ever finish came in 1998 when he lost the final playoff to Billy Mayfair. Woods had taken part in the Genesis Open last year as well. He had played the first round and was placed 72nd. However, midway through the second round, the golfer started feeling flu-like symptoms and withdrew from the event.

A few days back, it was announced that Tiger Woods would start his 2025 season at the Genesis Open. However, he is yet to recover from his mother's demise and withdrew from the tournament on Monday. He will still be present at the event to fulfill his hosting duties.

also-read-trending Trending

He released a statement on his X account saying:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Woods, former world No. 1, participated in the Open Championship last summer. He had played in the PNC Championship in December last year with his son, Charlie. The duo finished second after losing to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in the playoff.

Woods made his debut at the Genesis Open in 1992 when he was 16 years old. However, he couldn't make the cut despite his best efforts. Back then it was known as the Nissan Open. He had been granted permission from his high school to play at the tournament. After a second-round 75, he crashed out of the competition. But the defeat became a learning experience in his formative years.

The Genesis Open usually takes place at the Riviera Country Club but this year the venue was moved to Torrey Pines due to the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires. It will take place this week from February 13 to 16.

Even though Tiger Woods may not be taking part in the tournament, several big golfers will be teeing at Torrey Pines including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa among others.

Exploring Tiger Woods' performance at the Genesis Open through the years

Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024 (Source: Imagn)
Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024 (Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods has played in several editions of the Genesis Open. Here's how he has performed at the tournament through the years:

YEARRESULTSCORESTO PAREARNINGS
2024WD72-WDWD$0
2023T-4569-74-67-73-1$59,560
202068th69-73-76-77+11$19,437
2019T-1570-71-65-72-6$100,788
2018MC72-76MC$0
2006WD69-74-WDWD$0
2005T-1367-70-5$77,333
2004T-772-66-72-64-10$149,600
2003T-572-68-73-65-6$171,000
2001T-1371-68-69-71-5$58,285
2000T-1868-70-69-72-5$37,731
1999T-269-68-65-70-12$209,066
19982nd68-73-65-66-12$226,800
1997T-2070-70-72-69-3$14,600
1993MC74-78MC$0
1992MC72-75MC$0

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी