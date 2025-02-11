Tiger Woods Genesis Open history explored: How many wins does the legend have?

After the initial confirmation for playing in the upcoming edition of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the event as the legendary golfer continues to grieve his mother's passing. The Genesis Invitational remains one of the very few tournaments that Tiger has not won.

His best-ever finish came in 1998 when he lost the final playoff to Billy Mayfair. Woods had taken part in the Genesis Open last year as well. He had played the first round and was placed 72nd. However, midway through the second round, the golfer started feeling flu-like symptoms and withdrew from the event.

A few days back, it was announced that Tiger Woods would start his 2025 season at the Genesis Open. However, he is yet to recover from his mother's demise and withdrew from the tournament on Monday. He will still be present at the event to fulfill his hosting duties.

He released a statement on his X account saying:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Woods, former world No. 1, participated in the Open Championship last summer. He had played in the PNC Championship in December last year with his son, Charlie. The duo finished second after losing to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in the playoff.

Woods made his debut at the Genesis Open in 1992 when he was 16 years old. However, he couldn't make the cut despite his best efforts. Back then it was known as the Nissan Open. He had been granted permission from his high school to play at the tournament. After a second-round 75, he crashed out of the competition. But the defeat became a learning experience in his formative years.

The Genesis Open usually takes place at the Riviera Country Club but this year the venue was moved to Torrey Pines due to the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires. It will take place this week from February 13 to 16.

Even though Tiger Woods may not be taking part in the tournament, several big golfers will be teeing at Torrey Pines including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa among others.

Exploring Tiger Woods' performance at the Genesis Open through the years

Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational 2024 (Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods has played in several editions of the Genesis Open. Here's how he has performed at the tournament through the years:

YEAR RESULT SCORES TO PAR EARNINGS 2024 WD 72-WD WD $0 2023 T-45 69-74-67-73 -1 $59,560 2020 68th 69-73-76-77 +11 $19,437 2019 T-15 70-71-65-72 -6 $100,788 2018 MC 72-76 MC $0 2006 WD 69-74-WD WD $0 2005 T-13 67-70 -5 $77,333 2004 T-7 72-66-72-64 -10 $149,600 2003 T-5 72-68-73-65 -6 $171,000 2001 T-13 71-68-69-71 -5 $58,285 2000 T-18 68-70-69-72 -5 $37,731 1999 T-2 69-68-65-70 -12 $209,066 1998 2nd 68-73-65-66 -12 $226,800 1997 T-20 70-70-72-69 -3 $14,600 1993 MC 74-78 MC $0 1992 MC 72-75 MC $0

