Genesis Invitational 2025 Tee Times: Round 1 & 2

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will kick off this week, marking the third signature event of the PGA Tour season. Hideki Matsuyama will return as the defending champion, but 2025's tournament will be under different surroundings.

Due to recent fires near Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, the event has relocated to Torrey Pines. However, the competition remains intact with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth headlining the field.

15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who serves as the tournament's host, was also gearing up to play at the Genesis Invitational. But following his mother Kutilda's death, he has decided to withdraw from the event. World No. 2 Xander Schauffele will also miss the event as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Moreover, the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational will witness some thrilling groupings. Matsuyama will tee off alongside Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, while McIlroy, fresh off his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory, will be paired with Viktor Hovland, and Adam Scott. In addition, another high-profile trio will be Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, and Jordan Spieth.

Below is the complete list of tee times for the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational 2025

Round 1

Tee 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m.– J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

Round 2

Tee 1

12:30 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

12:41 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

12:52 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

1:03 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

1:14 p.m.– Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

1:36 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:47 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

1:58 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

2:09 p.m.– Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

2:31 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Tee 10

12:30 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

12:52 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

1:14 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

1:36 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:58 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

2:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

2:31 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

On top of that the tournament will be broadcast from NBC Sports, Golf Channel, and CBS in the U.S., while Sky Sports Golf will cover it in the U.K. The event can be watched live on Thursday and Friday from 4PM to 8PM ET (9PM to 1 AM GMT), while early coverage on golf channel followed by CBS will be on Saturday and Sunday.

