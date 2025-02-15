Tiger Woods confirms entry into TGL’s Tuesday match

Tiger Woods will finally return to golf on Tuesday at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is scheduled to tee off in the Tomorrow Golf League match on February 18.

Woods and his team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, will take on New York Golf Club on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. The Cypress native will lead his team in the match against Cameron Young's New York GC. TGL shared the news on their official X account on February 15, 2025, and Tiger Woods was spotted in the lineup.

"4 matches, 4 lineups, 2 days. We'll see you Monday + Tuesday" read the post.

In addition to Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim will also be in the lineup at Jupiter Links GC. On the other hand, New York GC fans will see Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off on Tuesday. NYGC has yet to make a mark in the TGL after losing their two matches in the golf league. They went 0-4 against Atlanta Drive GC and 2-9 against Bay GC.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods and his team lost their first match 1-12 against Los Angeles GC. In their second outing, the fans saw Jupiter Links take a 4-3 win over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC. This will be their third match in the tech-infused golf league at the SoFi Center.

Tiger Woods will be seen in action for the first time since announcing his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational 2025. Shortly before the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines (South Course), Woods lost his mother. Thus, despite his prior commitment, he chose to withdraw from the competition to mourn the loss of his mother.

Tiger Woods announced this news on X:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready."

"I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

When can fans see Tiger Woods play in a PGA Tour event next?

Woods, widely regarded as a legend in golf, has been quite irregular in his golf tournaments since last year. On September 2024, the 49-year-old underwent the sixth microdiscectomy in his professional golf career.

Woods did not tee off in tournament golf shortly after he missed the cut at The Open Championship in July 2024. He finished tied for 60th at Royal Troon, and went on to miss the cut in the other three golf majors that year. The car accident in 2021 made his recovery difficult, as Woods suffered from spinal problems and a leg injury between rounds.

At the end of the year, he withdrew from the Hero World Challenge at Albany GC in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods was to make his PGA Tour comeback after seven long months at Torrey Pines. After the wildfires in LA and Pacific Palisades, the 2025 Genesis Invitational was moved from Riviera Country Club. However, he missed the event following the sudden death of his mother.

Tiger Woods may tee it up at the Masters in April 2025. However, it remains uncertain whether or not the 15-time major winner will commit to a PGA Tour event before then.

