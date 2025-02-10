Agitated Rickie Fowler makes his feelings clear on withdrawing from WM Phoenix Open 

Rickie Fowler withdrew from the just-concluded 2025 Phoenix Open ahead of the second round. The six-time PGA Tour winner took to Instagram to share his disappointment about missing the rest of the tournament, which happens to be his favorite event of the year.

Fowler turned pro in 2009 and won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year 2010. This year, he played in The American Express and The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at T21 and T53 respectively. The American professional golfer has played in the WM Phoenix Open 17 times, with one win in 2019 and two runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2016.

The 2025 Phoenix Open was Fowler’s third PGA Tour event of the year. However, he had to withdraw prior to round two due to an illness. The six-time PGA Tour winner posted a picture on his Instagram story, revealing that he was battling flu and couldn’t make it to the second round.

Trending

"I’m bummed I had to WD this week… I was battling the flu Thursday and come Friday morning I wasn’t in a position to play… the @wmphoenixopen is my favorite event of the year so I can’t wait to be back next year!!” Fowler posted.

Despite his disappointment, Rickie Fowler hopes to fully recover and tee off at the upcoming Genesis Invitational.

"With a lot of rest we are off to @thegenesisinv and looking forward to picking the clubs back up,” he concluded.

Still from Rickie Fowler's Instagram Story, image source: Instagram/@rickiefowler

Rickie Fowler didn’t initially qualify to compete at The Genesis Invitational this year. However, he received one of the sponsor exemptions and will tee off at The Torrey Pines South Course on Thursday (Feb. 13).

Fowler was scheduled to play with Billy Horschel and Sahith Theegala in the second round, but Horschel and Theegala ended up playing as a pair as Fowler withdrew.

Rickie Fowler was spotted wearing a full camo outfit at The WM Phoenix Open round 1

Rickie Fowler showed up to the sixth event on the PGA Tour schedule in a complete camouflage outfit that got people talking. The 36-year-old golfer's apparel was from the newly launched Puma x Realtree collection, which featured a camo polo, golf pants, and a five-panel golf cap. He paired these with polarized sunglasses, a belt and white Puma golf shoes.

Despite Rickie Fowler’s bold fashion statement, he had a weak play in the first round of ‘The People’s Open,’ most likely due to his illness. He shot a 3-over 74, with bogeys on his first two holes and a double bogey on hole 9.

Thomas Detry won this year’s WM Phoenix Open. He birdied his last four holes and finished the tournament at 24-under 260. Michael Kim and Daniel Berger tied in second place, followed by Christian Bezuidenhout and Jordan Spieth, who tied at T4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback