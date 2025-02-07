“Rickie Fowler is in this picture?”: Golf world reacts to $40M PGA star’s ’atrocious’ outfit

American professional golfer Rickie Fowler is currently at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course for the WM Phoenix Open. While Fowler did not have a great start to the tournament, he made the headlines for his choice of outfit in the first round.

The $40 million worth PGA Tour star (according to Celebrity Net Worth) was spotted wearing a camo outfit in Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open. NUCLR Golf uploaded an image of Fowler in his camo outfit on X which led to several reactions. One user reacted to this image by calling it 'atrocious.' The user wrote:

Another user questioned if Rickie Fowler was in the picture. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions to Rickie Fowler's outfit:

"Why you ask us about an outfit and just show us a picture of a green?" a user wrote

"Nowhere to be seen. All I see is a black belt, sunglasses, and some white shoes," wrote another user.

"All I see is a pair of really white shoes and a putter standing up on it's own somehow." one user wrote.

"Well at least Jason Day will get a break from the fashion police this week." wrote one user.

"Trying way too hard to be the cool dude and/or getting paid too much to look stupid. Aka, Jason Day." a user wrote.

While Rickie Fowler's outfit garnered attention, his Round 1 performance at the WM Phoenix Open left a lot to be desired. After 18 holes at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Fowler was 3 over par and currently sits in T109.

What time will Rickie Fowler tee off in Round 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

In Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler will be paired with Billy Horschel and Sahith Theegala. The trio will tee off at 10:15 AM ET from Tee No. 10. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee-off times for Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open:

Tee No. 1

9:20 a.m. – Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

9:31 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9:42 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

9:53 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

10:04 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

10:15 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

10:26 a.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:37 a.m. – Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

10:48 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

10:59 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

11:10 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

2:00 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

2:11 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

2:22 p.m. – Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Højgaard

2:33 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

2:55 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:06 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

3:17 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:28 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

3:39 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

3:50 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

Tee No. 10

9:20 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

9:31 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

9:42 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:53 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

10:04 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

10:15 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

10:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

10:48 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

10:59 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

11:10 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

2:00 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

2:11 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

2:22 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

2:33 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

2:44 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

2:55 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An

3:06 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

3:17 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

3:28 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

3:39 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

3:50 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

