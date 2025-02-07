Rickie Fowler WD from WM Phoenix Open 2025

Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open after playing just one round. As per official sources confirm, the pro golfer reportedly became ill, which was the reason he withdrew.

Fowler started playing in this $9.2 million tournament in the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course on February 6, 2025. On Thursday, the American pro, dressed in green camo, ended the first round with a total score of 2-over 74. Before Round 2 began, he withdrew from the tournament. Nuclr Golf posted this news on their official X account:

Fowler's participation in the Phoenix marked his third start of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Before TPC Scottsdale, he tied for the 21st position at the American Express. Last week, he tied for the 53rd spot at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing with two double bogeys in Round 4. This has pushed him down to the 85th spot in the Official World Golf Rankings list.

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour now stands at the 91st position on the FedEx Cup Rankings. Fowler was supposed to tee off with Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel on Friday (10.15 am EST). Before his withdrawal, he scored a total of three bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine. Although he had a bogeyless back 9, Rickie Fowler pulled off one birdie.

Fowler will probably make his fourth start at the 2025 Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. He is expected to play in this tournament with the help of a sponsor's exemption.

How did Rickie Fowler perform in 2024?

Fowler is yet to make a mark with his performance in this year's PGA Tour, and he also had a winless season last year. The American had a handful of notable results, including a top-20 finish at the Travelers Championship 2024.

Rickie Fowler missed the cut a total of six times in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He missed the cut at The American Express, the WM Phoenix Open, the Valero Texas Open, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the U.S. Open and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here's a complete look at Rickie Fowler's 2024 PGA Tour performance:

The Sentry, 56, 70-67-75-70, 282 (-10)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T47, 67-71-73, 211 (-5)

The Genesis Invitational, T35, 70-69-71-71, 281 (-3)

Cognizant Classic, T41, 71-67-67-72, 277 (-7)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, T36, 75-72-71-72, 290 (+2)

THE PLAYERS Championship, T68, 74-69-76-71, 290 (+2)

Masters Tournament, T30, 76-74-71-72, 293 (+5)

RBC Heritage, T18, 70-71-67-67, 275 (-9)

Wells Fargo Championship, T43, 71-75-73-71, 290 (+6)

PGA Championship, T63, 72-69-69-71, 281 (-3)

Charles Schwab Challenge, T37, 70-69-66-76, 281 (+1)

Travelers Championship, T20, 64-69-69-65, 267 (-13)

Rocket Mortgage Classic, T31, 66-72-67-74, 279 (-9)

The Open, 71, 79-69-74-75, 297 (+13)

Sanderson Farms Championship T16, 69-67-67-68, 271 (-17)

Shriners Children's Open, T23, 66-68-69-68, 271 (-13)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, 4, 68-64-67-64, 263 (-17)

