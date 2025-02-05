10 Big names missing from the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele

The PGA Tour will return to TPC Scottsdale for the 2025 edition of the WM Phoenix Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 6 to February 9 with a prize purse of $9.2 million.

However, some big names like Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are missing from the Phoenix Open. Let's take a look at them.

10 golfers who are missing from the WM Phoenix Open:

1. Rory McIlroy

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The winner of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will skip the WM Phoenix Open after winning his first PGA Tour event in 2025. In 2021, Rory McIlroy tied for 13th, and in 2023, he tied for 32nd at the Phoenix Open.

McIlroy is scheduled to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 13, 2025. The four-time major winner will play in the Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour's $20 million signature event.

2. Xander Schauffele

PGA: The Sentry - First Round - Source: Imagn

Schauffele played just one event at The Sentry in 2025 after suffering an unfortunate rib injury earlier in the season. Although he won two majors in 2024, he will skip the WM Phoenix Open.

In 2023, Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for 10th place at the TPC Scottsdale. In 2022, he tied for third, and in 2021, Schauffele finished runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open.

3. Shane Lowry

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammate lost a share of first place at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two shots. The 37-year-old began his 2025 PGA Tour season with a tie for second at Pebble Beach.

Shane Lowry missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale last year. His best finish at the event came in 2016 when he tied for 6th.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - First Round - Source: Imagn

Fleetwood is another big name who won't compete in the WM Phoenix Open this year. Like Lowry, Fleetwood also missed the cut at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

After playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the AT&T Pebble Beach, Tommy Fleetwood appears to be taking a break. This week he was at the SoFi Center playing for the LAGC alongside his TGL teammate Collin Morikawa.

5. Viktor Hovland

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Hovland missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2020 and 2022 but tied for 42nd on the leaderboard in 2023. He was scheduled to tee off at the Phoenix Open on February 6.

However, Viktor Hovland recently withdrew his name from the 2025 Phoenix Open, with Paul Waring replacing him. The 2023 FedEx Cup winner last played in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T22 at 10-under 278.

6. Ludvig Aberg

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Aberg withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after suffering a bug bite at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. The world No. 6 shot a 5-over par 77 in the first round at Pebble Beach shortly after falling ill.

Ludvig Aberg will also miss the 2025 edition of the WM Phoenix Open. His illness forced him to finish 42nd at the Farmers Open, where the Swedish pro shot an opening nine-under-par 63.

7. Collin Morikawa

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Morikawa missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, the last time he played in Phoenix. The two-time major winner will miss this event.

He tied for 17th in the 2025 AT&T Phoenix Open Pro-Am, which is a signature event on the PGA Tour. Los Angeles GC last played in the TGL this week with a dominating 6-2 victory over Boston Common GC.

8. Adam Scott

PGA: The Sentry - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Adam Scott last played in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing 10-under. He was then spotted playing alongside his Boston Common GC teammates at TGL on Tuesday.

The Australian professional will not tee off at the TPC Scottsdale next week. In 2024, Adam Scott played in the WM Phoenix Open with a total score of 13-under.

9. Tony Finau

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Tony Finau tied for 15th place at The Sentry on January 5, 2025, finishing at 21-under. He tied for 13th in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 12-under.

Finau's last notable performance at TPC Scottsdale was in 2020 when he lost in a playoff to Webb Simpson. This year, he will skip the WM Phoenix Open as he recently became a father for the sixth time.

10. Keegan Bradley

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Bradley had three top-15 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour season, including a tie for 6th at the Sony Open on January 12. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain tied for 15th at The Sentry and the Farmers Insurance Open this year.

Prior to this year and 2024, Keegan Bradley has not missed the WM Phoenix Open since 2012. He has six top-25 finishes at the TPC Scottsdale golf tournament.

