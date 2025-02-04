Tony Finau tells Amanda Balinois the story behind his 6th child's name

Tony Finau and his wife Alayna welcomed their sixth child, Layton, on January 25, 2025. In a pre-tournament interview with Amanda Balinois, the American professional golfer shared the heartwarming story behind his new daughter’s name.

The 35-year-old PGA Tour player, who turned pro in 2007, has six PGA Tour wins and nine professional wins. He competed in the just-concluded AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which began a few days after the birth of his new child.

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balinois had a chat with Tony Finau ahead of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the interview, the American sports journalist asked Finau his daughter’s name and why he chose it.

"Yeah, her name is Layton, and uh, it’s a mixture of my wife and I’s name: Alayna and Tony- Layton,” Finau replied.

“So, my wife came up with that name, I can't take the credit for that. But uh, we love her, you know, she’s gonna be extremely spoiled and um, yeah, we’re just, we’re over the moon about her,” he added.

Tony Finau competed against stars such as Shane Lowry, Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory Mcilroy at Pebble Beach. However, he finished at T13 in a tie with Andrew Novak, Austin Eckroat, and Jason Day. Mcilroy won the tournament with a six-under 66 in the final round.

Tony Finau recounts heartwarming surprise gender reveal for his 6th child

Tony Finau didn’t just talk about his new baby’s name, he also recounted the story behind the heartwarming gender reveal video he posted when Layton was born. Finau disclosed that he and his wife were surprised to learn the gender of their new child.

“Yeah so we waited to find out the gender of our daughter and my wife and I were in shock. We thought it was gonna be a boy, she, all her symptoms told us it was gonna be a boy, so we kinda prepared for a boy to be honest and when she came out it was just an incredible surprise. She was a girl,” he said.

Finau also shared how they broke the news to their other children.

"After we found out, we brought the kids in and we did this gender reveal. And yeah, we unwrapped her. If it’s pink, it’s a girl, if it’s blue it’s a boy. So we unwrapped her and our kids were just incredibly surprised because they all had guessed that it was a boy just like we did,” he said.

Amanda Balinois reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Early contender for favorite story of the year, congrats @laynafinau @tonyfinaugolf @finaufresh”

Tony Finau and his wife Alayna have five other children - Sienna-Vena, Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, and Sage.

