Amanda Balionis spotted sharing a laugh with Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Popular golf journalist Amanda Balionis was spotted with Rory McIlroy after his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The two were seen sharing a laugh during a winner's interview for CBS.

On Sunday, February 2, Rory McIlroy fired a 6-under 66 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 21-under to secure a two-shot victory over Shane Lowry.

Following the 35-year-old golfer's win, CBS golf reporter Balionis posted a few images with him on Instagram, where they were seen laughing together. She also wrote a congratulatory message for the Northern Irishman on his 27th PGA Tour title.

"Win number 27 (!!) for Rory Mcilroy and one he’ll remember for sure," she wrote. "As a golf history buff, you know putting his name on this trophy is meaningful as is a win to kick off 2025. It’s nearly impossible to beat a perfect Sunday at AT&T Pro-Am and my goodness were we lucky to experience exactly that today."

Trending

Amanda Balionis also interviewed McIlroy, during which the golfer reflected on his maiden win at Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic golf courses.

"You know, some people would argue that the golf courses I've won on are not up to the level of a Pebble Beach or obviously an Augusta or whatever," he said. "But yeah, to win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool.

"I knew today was going to be tough. It was going to be exciting. There were so many guys around the lead. And I guess, with it being Pebble Beach, I had to put that to the back of my mind and just go out there and try to shoot a score," he added.

Speaking on the importance of getting off to a hot start, he added that he was just as determined as in any of the previous years.

"To get this win this early means a great deal, and hopefully, I can keep the momentum going into Torrey Pines in a couple of weeks," he said.

Did Amanda Balionis and Rory McIlory ever date? Rumors explored

For the uninitiated, rumors of a link-up between Amanda Balionis and McIlroy flared up last year after their interaction on Mother's Day. During the interview, the CBS journalist asked if the Northern Irishman was wearing pink as a tribute to his mother but did not mention his wife, Erica Stoll.

Within 24 hours of the interview, the four-time major champion announced his separation from Stoll. However, the couple later reconciled and dismissed their divorce. Since then, they have been spotted together at several tournaments.

As for Amanda Balionis, she was previously married to former NFL quarterback and college football coach Bryn Renner, but the couple parted ways in February last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback