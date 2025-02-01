Viktor Hovland withdraws from next week's WM Phoenix Open despite great performance at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Viktor Hovland has made the decision to withdraw from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is scheduled to take place next week, starting from February 6, 2025. The 27-year-old golfer is currently playing in the ongoing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hovland is a professional golfer who turned pro in 2019. He made history as the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour in 2020 and the European Tour in 2021. However, his last win was the 2023 Tour Championship, which gave him his first FedEx Cup.

Hovland was set to compete against stars such as Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more at the WM Phoenix Open, at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona. However, he has withdrawn from the event following his performance at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which, while strong, didn’t meet his own expectations.

Paul Waring will take Hovland’s place on the field at the WM Phoenix Open and will join other players to compete for the total prize money of $9.2 million. The winner of the event will leave with $1.65 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Viktor Hovland unsatisfied with his performance at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Viktor Hovland is still in contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot a round of 7-under 65 in the first round and followed it up with a 71. However, he has been disappointed with his performance so far.

When asked about the state of his game during a pre-tournament press conference, Hovland revealed that it was not up to his standards.

“In my opinion, I suck at it right now, but that’s all relative. It’s not very good, it’s been frustrating,” he said.

"I’m still not happy with my game, how it looks, but that doesn’t mean that I can have great individual days or great individual tournaments,” Viktor Hovland added.

Despite feeling unhappy with his results, the 27-year-old pro golfer still remains positive that he is making headway and is still learning.

“It’s not very good. It’s been frustrating. I do feel like I’m making headway, and I’m constantly trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Even if I’m not seeing results from day to day, which is extremely frustrating, I do feel like I’m learning more.”

Sepp Straka currently leads the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the third round currently underway.

