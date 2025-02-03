Rickie Fowler gets exemption for Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler was not originally part of the field for the Genesis Invitational, one of the Signature Events on the PGA Tour this year. The tournament has a limited field of the best players on tour, and Fowler didn't automatically qualify. However, he is going to play now thanks to a special exemption.

According to Underdog Golf, the golfer will be in the field now after he was specifically invited. Most golf tournaments have players in the field who aren't there by qualification but are instead given a way in by the sponsors.

Fowler just finished in a tie for 53rd at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, another Signature Event in the early portion of the 2025 schedule. He remains one of the most popular players on tour even if he's ranked 85th in the world by OWGR.

This event will not only see Fowler's inclusion but it is poised to see Tiger Woods' 2025 debut. The golfer has been targeting this event to make his debut after surgery for a microdecompression on his spine late last year. He's played on TGL and in the PNC Championship since then, but he hasn't played an official PGA event yet.

Tiger Woods discusses keeping Genesis Invitational close to home

Tiger Woods is hosting the Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

The Genesis Invitational that Rickie Fowler now has access to will not be hosted in its usual location. Instead of being held in the Pacific Palisades, the LA wildfires forced the PGA Tour to relocate. They've moved it to Torrey Pines instead.

Talking about this issue, Tiger Woods, the tournament host, said:

“We want to stay within – on the West Coast, and it narrowed those options down to possibly up near Pebble or to Phoenix or to Vegas or to San Diego or to Palm Springs. There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.” [via the PGA Tour]

He also added that it was hugely important for the Genesis Invitational to stay close to Southern California because of the devastation to the region. Keeping it there keeps some money and attraction in an area that's been hit hard recently.

Woods went on:

“It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're able to – I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

The tournament, which will see some of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour, is scheduled for February 13. Woods has not committed just yet to playing, but he is expected to be on the field.

