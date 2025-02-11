2025 Genesis Invitational final field: latest updates explored

The Genesis Invitational 2025 is just around the corner. As the PGA Tour heads to the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, here are the latest confirmed updates to the final field so far.
The seventh event of the season is scheduled to start on February 13 at Torrey Pines. Golf icon Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, citing that he is not ready to compete in this signature PGA Tour event.
According to his tweet on X, he is still recovering from the death of his mother. Woods wrote on Monday:
"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out..."
Although he has never won the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods has four top-10 finishes and is a two-time runner-up at the event. Taking Woods' place in the Genesis Invitational is 2024 Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp.
Chris Kirk, the three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, has also withdrawn from the 72-man field at Torrey Pines. Mark Hubbard has taken Kirk's place in the field for this signature PGA Tour event.
Notably, Kirk missed the cut at this event last year after finishing 4 over par.
This year's tournament was moved from the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades to Torrey Pines due to the LA wildfires.
Golfers will tee off at the Genesis Invitational on February 13 to compete in this $20,000,000 golf tournament. Hideki Matsuyama will defend his 2024 title against 71 other PGA Tour professionals on the iconic 72-hole South Course.
Complete Field for The Genesis Invitational 2025
Seven of the top 10 names in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Torrey Pines this week. The field includes names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and other PGA Tour stars.
Here's the final field for the Genesis Invitational 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Scott Adam
- Daniel Berger
- Patrick Rogers
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Cole
- J.J. Spaun
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Sam Stevens
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Gary Woodland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Thomas
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Sahith Theegala
- Nick Taylor
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Kevin Yu
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Davis Thompson
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Justin Rose
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- Will Zalatoris
- Cameron Young
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Danny List
- Shane Lowry
- Aaron Rai
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Andrew Novak
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power