2025 Genesis Invitational final field: latest updates explored

The Genesis Invitational 2025 is just around the corner. As the PGA Tour heads to the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, here are the latest confirmed updates to the final field so far.

The seventh event of the season is scheduled to start on February 13 at Torrey Pines. Golf icon Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, citing that he is not ready to compete in this signature PGA Tour event.

According to his tweet on X, he is still recovering from the death of his mother. Woods wrote on Monday:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out..."

Although he has never won the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods has four top-10 finishes and is a two-time runner-up at the event. Taking Woods' place in the Genesis Invitational is 2024 Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp.

Chris Kirk, the three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, has also withdrawn from the 72-man field at Torrey Pines. Mark Hubbard has taken Kirk's place in the field for this signature PGA Tour event.

Notably, Kirk missed the cut at this event last year after finishing 4 over par.

This year's tournament was moved from the Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades to Torrey Pines due to the LA wildfires.

Golfers will tee off at the Genesis Invitational on February 13 to compete in this $20,000,000 golf tournament. Hideki Matsuyama will defend his 2024 title against 71 other PGA Tour professionals on the iconic 72-hole South Course.

Complete Field for The Genesis Invitational 2025

Seven of the top 10 names in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Torrey Pines this week. The field includes names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and other PGA Tour stars.

Here's the final field for the Genesis Invitational 2025:

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Scott Adam

Daniel Berger

Patrick Rogers

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

Eric Cole

J.J. Spaun

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Sam Stevens

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Gary Woodland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Justin Thomas

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Sahith Theegala

Nick Taylor

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Kevin Yu

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Davis Thompson

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

Will Zalatoris

Cameron Young

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Danny List

Shane Lowry

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Andrew Novak

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

