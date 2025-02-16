Tiger Woods arrives in Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational alongside Kai Trump

Tiger Woods arrived for the final round of the Genesis Invitational along with US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, on Sunday. The latter had participated in the Pro-Am round on Wednesday paired with Rory McIlroy.

Woods has been hosting the Genesis Invitational since 2020 and this year he was expected to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the tournament. But he later announced that he was withdrawing from the event as he was still coping with his mother's recent demise. The golf legend had however stated that he would be present at Torrey Pines to fulfill his hosting duties.

Woods was spotted at the Genesis Invitational wearing his signature red shirt. This will mark his first public appearance since his mother's passing. Pictures of him walking alongside Kai Trump made their way on social media.

Last weekend, it was reported that Tiger Woods had played a round of golf with US President Donald Trump at his course in Florida. Reportedly, Woods' son, Charlie had also accompanied his father.

Trump's granddaughter, Kai, is also a budding golfer. The 17-year-old recently signed a deal with golf equipment giant, TaylorMade. Woods is also associated with the brand.

Tiger Woods to play at TGL next week

Tiger Woods will make his first competitive appearance since his mother's demise at TGL next week. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, is slated to go against New York Golf Club on Tuesday.

Woods' mother Kultida Woods was in attendance when the 49-year-old played in the league last time. His team had triumphed over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf. Returning to the SoFi Center next week will certainly be an emotional moment for the golfer.

Woods' debut on the PGA Tour this season is yet to confirmed. He was last seen at a PGA Tour event in July when he took part in the Open Championship. He had pulled out from the self-hosted Hero World Challenge while recovering from his back surgery.

He was last seen in competitive action on the greens was at the PNC Championship with Charlie. The duo had lost the final playoff against Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.

