"Prime Tiger Woods" at Augusta features in throwback video shared by Happy Gilmore's Shooter McGavin

Tiger Woods has amassed 15 Major championships in his professional golf career. While Woods showcased his talents at different golf courses to win these Majors, it seems the American has a special connection with Augusta, host of the Masters tournament.

After all, Woods has won this tournament on five different occasions, with his most recent win coming in 2019. Recently, the X (formerly Twitter) account of Happy Gilmore star Shooter McGavin, shared a video of "Prime Tiger Woods" hitting the ball at Augusta.

Sharing the video, McGavin wrote:

"Prime Tiger Woods at Augusta National was poetry in motion"

You can check Shooter McGavin's post about Tiger Woods below:

Tiger Woods first won the Masters as a 21-year-old in 1997. This was Woods' first-ever Major championship win, and he also became the youngest golfer to have won this tournament at Augusta. Woods beat Tom Kite by a margin of 12 strokes to win this tournament.

Post this victory, the American golf legend next won the Masters in 2001 and won it for the second consecutive time in 2002. Woods' final two Masters titles came in 2005 and 2019 respectively.

How did Tiger Woods do at last year's Masters Championship and how much did he earn?

The 2024 Masters at Augusta is the only tournament in which Tiger Woods made the cut that year. Woods competed in five tournaments in 2024, but the Masters is where he scored 73 and 72 in the first two rounds to progress to Round 3 and Round 4.

However, Round 3 and Round 4 at the 2024 Masters were not Woods' best rounds. After the tournament ended, Woods had scored 73-72-82-77 to finish in 60th place. Woods earned $44,400 from a $20 million purse for his 60th-place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -11/277, $3,600,000

2: Ludvig Aberg, -7/281, $2,160,000

T-3: Tommy Fleetwood, -4/284, $1,040,000

T-3: Max Homa, -4/284, $1,040,000

T-3: Collin Morikawa, -4/284, $1,040,000

T-6: Cameron Smith, -2/286, $695,000

T-6: Bryson DeChambeau, -2/286, $695,000

8: Xander Schauffele, -1/287, $620,000

T-9: Will Zalatoris, E/288, $540,000

T-9: Tyrrell Hatton, E/288, $540,000

T-9: Cameron Young, E/288, $540,000

T-12: Matthieu Pavon, +1/289, $405,000

T-12: Patrick Reed, +1/289, $405,000

T-12: Adam Schenk, +1/289, $405,000

T-12: Cameron Davis, +1/289, $405,000

T-16: Sepp Straka, +2/290, $310,000

T-16: Chris Kirk, +2/290, $310,000

T-16: Byeong Hun An, +2/290, $310,000

T-16: Nicolai Hojgaard, +2/290, $310,000

T-20: Taylor Moore, +3/291, $250,000

T-20: Lucas Glover, +3/291, $250,000

T-22: Keegan Bradley, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Min Woo Lee, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Harris English, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Adam Scott, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Rory McIlroy, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Joaquin Niemann, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Matt Fitzpatrick, +4/292, $175,500

T-22: Patrick Cantlay, +4/292, $175,500

T-30: Tom Kim, +5/293, $124,200

T-30: Jason Day, +5/293, $124,200

T-30: S.W. Kim, +5/293, $124,200

T-30: J.T. Poston, +5/293, $124,200

T-30: Rickie Fowler, +5/293, $124,200

T-35: Kurt Kitayama, +6/294, $103,000

T-35: Camilo Villegas, +6/294, $103,000

T-35: Akshay Bhatia, +6/294, $103,000

T-38: Russell Henley, +7/295, $86,000

T-38: Corey Conners, +7/295, $86,000

T-38: Hideki Matsuyama, +7/295, $86,000

T-38: Luke List, +7/295, $86,000

T-38: Ryan Fox, +7/295, $86,000

T-43: Phil Mickelson, +8/296, $72,000

T-43: Shane Lowry, +8/296, $72,000

T-45: Denny McCarthy, +9/297, $57,200

T-45: Jose Maria Olazabal, +9/297, $57,200

T-45: Brooks Koepka, +9/297, $57,200

T-45: Sahith Theegala, +9/297, $57,200

T-45: Jon Rahm, +9/297, $57,200

T-45: Danny Willett, +9/297, $57,200

51: Grayson Murray, +10/298, $49,200

52: Eric Cole, +11/299, $48,000

T-53: Adam Hadwin, +12/300, $47,200

T-53: Neal Shipley, +12/300, $0 (amateur)

T-55: Jake Knapp, +13/301, $46,000

T-55: Erik van Rooyen, +13/301, $46,000

T-55: Tony Finau, +13/301, $46,000

T-58: Vijay Singh, +14/302, $45,000

T-58: Thorbjorn Olesen, +14/302, $45,000

60: Tiger Woods, +16/304, $44,400

