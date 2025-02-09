Watch: Fans welcome Shooter McGavin at iconic TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole for WM Phoenix Open final round 

A familiar face made a grand entrance at the WM Phoenix Open, and fans could not get enough of it. Actor Christopher McDonald, popular for his stage name, the arrogant Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore, brought his character back to life during Saturday's event at TPC Scottsdale.

Shooter McGavin shared a clip of his entry at the event on X. The video was shared on February 9 at 6:42 PM. Interestingly, it was viewed by 266k people in no time after sharing. At least 10,000 people liked his post and it had hundreds of comments. He captioned the post:

"A King's welcome at the Waste Management Open"

Expand Tweet

Trending

McGavin can be seen waving at the crowd that cheered in excitement after watching their favorite character. McDonald's surprise appearance was a nod to Happy Gilmore 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 comedy. He recreated one of the most iconic moments from the original film, Gold Jacket Heist.

In Happy Gilmore, Shooter exchanges the jacket and makes a run for it before being tackled. This time, McDonald staged a similar escape, sprinting through a crowd of golf fans who played along by chasing him.

With Happy Gilmore 2 set to release later this year, McGavin's return at the WM Phoenix Open was the best way to build hype. Alongside McGavin, other original cast members like Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller are also returning. In addition, Adam Sandler is also set to return to the golf green as Happy Gilmore.

Adam Sandler assembles star-studded golf cast for happy Gilmore including Shooter McGavin

Adam Sandler is all set to bring back Happy Gilmore to the big screen, almost 30 years after the original movie. He's recruited some of golf's biggest names to join the crew. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris will all make appearances in this highly anticipated film.

Other than that some new faces such as NFL star Travis Kelce and rapper Bad Bunny, who's gearing up to play Happy's new caddie will also be past of the cast. The original Happy Gilmore team is also in the action with co-writer Tim Herlihy and director Dennis Dugan.

Although the details about the sequel are under wraps, a recent teaser video shows Sandler back in his Bruins jersey and timberlands, set for another wild ride on the golf course. Meanwhile, Shooter McGavin's fans are waiting for the movie to release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback