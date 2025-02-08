Happy Gilmore's iconic scene recreated at the WM Phoenix Open

Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald recreated his iconic scene from the film at the WM Phoenix Open recently. The recreation comes ahead of Happy Gilmore 2 release this year.

McDonald played main antagonist and arrogant golf star Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. Adam Sandler's eponymous character is pitted against him at the Tour Championsip, which Happy eventually goes on to win. Unable to digest his defeat, McGavin steals his gold jacket as he is chased and beaten by the crowds.

The 69-year-old recreated this exact scene at Scottsdale recently replete with the gold jacket. Reporter Troy Lynch posted the hilarious video on his X account on Saturday.

McDonald will be reprising his character in Happy Gilmore 2. Along with him, many of the original cast members will be returning for the sequel, including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and of course Adam Sandler.

While the exact plot of 'Happy Gilmore 2' is still under wraps, Sandler had previously mentioned that his ideas for the sequel revolved around Happy now being a part of the senior tour. The filming reportedly wrapped up in December last year.

The first look of the film was released as a part of the Next on Netflix rollout campaign. It saw Happy about to hit a shot on a golf course surrounded by a crowd. Bad Bunny, who will play his caddie, was standing by the bag.

Several golf stars to make a cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

In 'Happy Gilmore', Lee Trevino and Mark Lye made cameo appearances and the former is all set to feature again in the sequel. He will be joined by several other golf stars as well.

'Happy Gilmore 2' is slated to feature Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, John Daly, Keegan Bradley, Corey Pavin, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, and Trevino in cameo roles. Apart from the golf fraternity, many other cameos have been confirmed.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, WWE star Becky Lynch, rapper Eminem, talk show host Dan Patrick, and former NFL player Reggie Bush are also expected to have cameo appearances in 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

Many new actors will also be joining the cast. Singer Bad Bunny will play Happy's caddie as was revealed during the first look of the film. AEW wrestler MJF, Substance star Margaret Qualley, rapper Kid Cudi, director and actor Benny Safdie, and actor and stand-up comedian Nick Swardson have also been cast in the sequel.

