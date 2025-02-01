Pro golf instructor Michael Breed makes eye-opening remark about 'holes-in-one'

Pro golf instructor Michael Breed made an eye-opening remark about the correct terminology for multiple holes-in-one. He talked about it in a recent episode of 'A New Breed of Golf' on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy have scored holes-in-one at the ongoing 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. McIlroy scored his ace on the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course while Lowry scored on the par-3 7th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Talking about the terminology, Breed said, via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio:

"So let me share with you something a person stands on a t-box on a par three like Shane Lowry hits the ball one time it goes into the hole. That's a hole-i-one, now another person does it, Rory McIlroy. He hits a hole-in-one. That's a hole-in-one, there were two holes-in-one. There were not two hole-in-ones."

Breed further compared it to baseball and said:

"And the hole-in-ones to me is like this you say runs batted in you don't say run batted ins. There aren't run batted ins because one person can bat a ball and multiple runs can score."

Breed further explained and said that if a golf ball lands in more than one hole with a single shot, it'd be "magic." He clarified that when a player makes multiple hole-in-one shots on different par-three holes, the correct terminology is "holes-in-one" rather than "hole-in-ones."

Breed is a renowned and respected golf instructor who was named PGA National Teacher of the Year in 2012. He is ranked among the top 100 instructors in America by Golf Magazine. He is popularly known as the host of The Golf Fix on the Golf Channel.

Michael Breed joins SuperStroke as a brand ambassador

Michael Breed joined SuperStroke, a golf equipment company known for its putter grips, as a brand ambassador. The company has also signed a brand ambassador partnership with George and Wesley Bryan, Mei Brennan, Cameron McCormick and Good Good Golf.

On signing a partnership with Breed, SuperStroke and CEO Dean Dingman said, via First Call Golf:

"Michael Breed is an elite-tier golf instructor and one of the most respected and trusted voices in the game today, so it's a distinct privilege to welcome him as a SuperStroke brand ambassador."

Meanwhile, Michael Breed said:

"SuperStroke is at the forefront in the industry when it comes to golf grip and putter grip innovations and I couldn’t think of a better, more respected partner to collaborate with to help golfers improve their games.

"Their extensive variety of grip styles and sizes have actual game improvement benefits that will help golfers putt and swing more naturally as they learn to use their equipment and SuperStroke’s purpose-designed grips to their best advantage," he added.

As per the partnership, Michael Breed will highlight the benefits of SuperStroke putter grips and REVL club grips on his television, radio, and online content. As per his website, he has had several collaborations with brands like Titleist, MorganFranklin, FootJoy and others.

