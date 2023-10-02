Golf instructor talks about required successful elements to win an away Ryder Cup

The dissatisfaction of American fans with their team's performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup is more than evident. The country's large community of golf fans has spoken out, and some of the sport's experts have weighed in as well. One of them is Michael Breed.

In an interview with the SiriusXM radio station, Breed expressed himself in the strongest possible terms about what he believes are management mistakes. "We have to stop finding excuses," he said.

According to Breed, the pre-tournament preparation was not the best, as the players were inactive for too long. He also felt that the American Ryder Cup team did not explore the golf course in depth.

He said:

"There's got to be something that we are doing wrong. We talked about this when they went to France [in 2018]. Nobody played the golf course. We had our excuse 'hey, they weren't prepared for that'. They come over here, they had five weeks before it, nobody plays the golf course... Solve the problems! Insted of finding the problems after it´s over, solve the problems before they get there!"

He added:

"To me, the task force should be expending their time on: 'what could we do to make sure we don't have any excuses in four more years?' And if we do that, and we go: 'ok, this is what we gonna do. We´re gonna get the PGA Tour to play a couple of tournaments before the Ryder Cup, we're gonna go over to see the golf course before hand, we're gonna make shure we have this hot player on the team, whoever it is'. We have to stop finding the excuse, so the Monday morning we have the reason why we lost."

Ryder Cup opinions: Who is Michael Breed?

Michael Breed is a renowned American golf instructor. He was named one of the top 100 professionals in the country in 2003, one of the top 50 in 2011, and PGA Teacher of the Year in 2012.

He has worked at various times as a golf professional at Sunningdale Country Club, Birchwood Country Club, Deepdale Golf Club and Augusta National Golf Club.

At the same time, he has maintained a career in television with instructional golf programs for both course maintenance and player learning.

Since the end of the Tour Championship, most of the American Ryder Cup team players have stayed away from competitive activity. Only Max Homa and Justin Thomas played in the Fortinet Championship, while Brooks Koepka played in the LIV Golf Chicago.

For the Europeans, it was the opposite. Several members of the Ryder Cup team played in the Irish Open and the Open de France, and the entire team was present at the BMW PGA Championship.

Even the players who did not make the FedEx Cup playoffs continued to play in Europe. Such was the case with Ludvig Aberg, who finished T4 at the Czech Masters and took his first professional victory at the Omega European Masters.