"Probably had $500k on it going in" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's reaction to LIV Golf teammate's putt

With the conclusion of the final LIV Golf individual event in Jeddah, the Saudi circuit players are heading for the Team Championship. It will take place later this month in Miami.

LIV Golf recently shared a video of HyFlyers GC players practising their shots. In a clip shared on X account, Phil Mickelson, captain of HyFlyers, celebrated his teammate's putt with other teammates and caddies.

As one of his teammates made a birdie putt, the six-time Major champion put his hands in the air and shouted. The LIV Golf League shared the video with a caption, saying:

"Phil Mickelson is all of us watching this putt."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say Phil Mickelson celebrated as if he bet $500K on his shot. One user commented:

"Probably had $500k on it going in."

Phil Mickelson's performance at the 2023 LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson featured in all 13 of the individual events of LIV Golf in 2023. He finished 27th at the Mayakoba followed by 32nd finish at the Tucson event and then 41st at the Orlando.

He played at the Jeddah event and finished in 31st position last week.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Phil Mickelson played at the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Result: 27

R1: +1

R2: +4

R3: -4

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Result: 32

R1: -1

R2: -4

R3: +4

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Result: 41

R1: -1

R2: +5

R3: -4

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Result: 16

R1: -2

R2: -7

R3: -3

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Result: 15

R1: -5

R2: -5

R3: +1

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Result: 45

R1: +1

R2: -1

R3: E

DC

Date: May 26—28

Result: 44

R1: +2

R2: +3

R3: +4

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Result: 26

R1: +2

R2: -1

R3: +2

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Result: 41

R1: E

R2: +1

R3: E

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Result: 26

R1: -4

R2: +1

R3: -5

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Result: 10

R1: -1

R2: -4

R3: +4

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Result: 45

R1: +4

R2: -3

R3: +4

Jeddah

Date: Oct 13—15

Result: 31

R1: -1

R2: -2

R3: -2

With the conclusion of the individual LIV Golf events, Talor Gooch won $18 million in bonuses after topping the season standings. He finished with a score of 192 followed by Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka, who won the LIV Golf Jeddah event. Phil Mickelson finished in 39 position in the LIV Golf standings.

LIV Golf Miami will take place from October 20-22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club.