Procore Championship 2025, Day 2 weather explored: Will winds play a role at Napa on Friday?

The Procore Championship is taking place at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in the 2025 season, and the first round of the tournament took place on Thursday. The second round will take place on Friday, and on the second day of the tournament, the clouds might give way to sun with 15 km/h SW wind speed during the day and 11 km/h WSW during the night.

The temperature at the Procore Championship during the daytime will be 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and at night, it'll go down to 57.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Here are the full weather details at Napa during the day and night on Friday:

Daytime:

Temperature: 86 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: SW at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 22%

Nighttime:

Temperature: 57.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: WSW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 16%

Mackenzie Hughes is leading the Procore Championship with a total score of 9 under after the first round of the event.

What are the tee groupings for the second round of the Procore Championship?

Tom kim will commence his second roundof the Procore Championship from Tee No. 1 Source: Imagn

The second round of the Procore Championship will have George McNeill, Jackson Suber, and Paul Peterson as the first group to start at the first tee at 10 am. Next, James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, and Michael Thorbjornsen will play at 10:11 am. At 10 am, Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, and Danny Walker are the first group to tee off on the 10th tee at the Procore Championship.

Here's the full list of groupings for the second round of the Procore Championship ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

10:00 a.m. – George McNeill, Jackson Suber, and Paul Peterson

10:11 a.m. – James Hahn, Kevin Streelman, and Michael Thorbjornsen

10:22 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, and Thorbjørn Olesen

10:33 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria, and Adam Svensson

10:44 a.m. – Tom Kim, Seamus Power, and Adam Schenk

10:55 a.m. – Luke List, Tom Hoge, and Keith Mitchell

11:06 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, and Ben Kohles

11:17 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Greyson Sigg, and Ben Silverman

11:28 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, and Brandon Wu

11:39 a.m. – Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello, and Steven Fisk

11:50 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kaito Onishi, and Matthew Adams

12:01 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Braden Thornberry, and Sangha Park

3:05 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Will Gordon, and Kris Ventura

3:16 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Vince Whaley, and Hayden Buckley

3:27 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard, and Carson Young

3:38 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, and Patton Kizzire

3:49 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, and Emiliano Grillo

4:00 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, and Max Homa

4:11 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, and Byeong Hun An

4:22 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ben Martin, and David Skinns

4:33 p.m. – Martin Laird, Matt NeSmith, and Jeremy Paul

4:44 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Taylor Dickson, and Jackson Koivun (a)

4:55 p.m. – Matthew Riedel, David Ford, and Miles Russell (a)

5:06 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Kevin Velo, and Justin Hastings

Tee No. 10

10:00 a.m. – Austin Cook, Isaiah Salinda, and Danny Walker

10:11 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Ryo Hisatsune, and Ricky Castillo

10:22 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips, and Kevin Roy

10:33 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Russell Henley

10:44 a.m. – Harris English, Collin Morikawa, and Webb Simpson

10:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, and Gary Woodland

11:06 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, and Justin Thomas

11:17 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Cameron Champ, and Brandt Snedeker

11:28 a.m. – Eric Cole, Rico Hoey, and Mac Meissner

11:39 a.m. – Tim Widing, Gordon Sargent, and Ethan Fang (a)

11:50 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Frankie Capan III, and Tyler Watts (a)

12:01 p.m. – Philip Knowles, Mason Andersen, and Jim Knous

3:05 p.m. – Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd, and David Lipsky

3:16 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Jason Dufner, and Sam Ryder

3:27 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Chan Kim, and Sami Valimaki

3:38 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, and Matt Kuchar

3:49 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Brice Garnett, and Camilo Villegas

4:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Nick Hardy, and Max Greyserman

4:11 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, and Alex Smalley

4:22 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez, and Hayden Springer

4:33 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander, and Joseph Bramlett

4:44 p.m. – Will Chandler, Luke Clanton, and Corey Pereira

4:55 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Gunner Wiebe

5:06 p.m. – Noah Goodwin, John Pak, and Tom Johnson

