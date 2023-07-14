Golf

Projected cut line at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Jul 14, 2023
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Rory McIlroy is at 10-under after two rounds at Genesis Scottish Open

The second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is currently being played at the Renaissance Club. The morning group began on Friday at 2:15 a.m. EST, and the afternoon pairings started teeing off at 7:30 a.m. EST.

While Byeong-Hun An started the second round as the leader at 9-under, Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 66 and has overtaken him currently after completing 36 holes, as he aggregated at 10-under.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim are at T2 at 9-under. While Hatton hit a low 8-under 62, Kim also carded an impressive 5-under 65. Hun An has had a tough day so far, as the South Korean has sunk three bogeys in 14 holes, contrary to the bogey-free Thursday round.

The projected cut line at the moment is 2-under, thanks to the low scores being posted on both days so far at the Scottish Open. While a few players below the cutline are yet to finish their second round, there are many big names who are certain to book an early flight home.

Patrick Cantlay shot 3-under 67 on Friday but still fell short due to a poor first round at the 2023 Scottish Open, where he shot 2-over 72. Jordan Spieth is another big name who is set to go.

The former World No. 1 golfer shot 1-under 69 in the second round to conclude the 36-hole score at 1-over. PGA Tour rookie Ludvig Aberg will also have an early exit after aggregating at 1-under.

Who is missing the cut at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Jordan Spieth is set to miss the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open
Here are the players who are currently below the cutline at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

  • T79. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • T79. Keith Mitchell
  • T79. Adam Scott
  • T79. Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
  • T79. Mackenzie Hughes
  • T79. Fabrizio Zanotti
  • T79. Nicolas Colsaerts
  • T79. Ludvig Aberg
  • T79. Aaron Rai
  • T79. Adrian Meronk
  • T79. Patrick Cantlay
  • T79. Oliver Wilson
  • T79. Kalle Samooja
  • T79. Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • T79. Thriston Lawrence
  • T79. Oliver Bekker
  • T95. Justin Rose
  • T95. Patrick Rodgers
  • T95. Joseph Bramlett
  • T95. Matthew Southgate
  • T95. Marcus Armitage
  • T95. Seonghyeon Kim
  • T95. Luke Donald
  • T95. Harrison Endycott
  • T95. Simon Forsström
  • T95. Sungjae Im.
  • T95. Sahith Theegala
  • T95. Shubhankar Sharma
  • T95. Bio Kim
  • T108. Matthieu Pavon
  • T108. Charley Hoffman
  • T108. Matthew Baldwin
  • T108. Francesco Molinari
  • T108. Matt Fitzpatrick
  • T108. Jordan Spieth
  • T108. Cam Davis
  • T108. C.T. Pan
  • T108. Wil Besseling
  • T108. Michael Kim
  • T108. Alex Smalley
  • T119. Brandon Wu
  • T119. Ross Fisher
  • T119. Scott Stallings
  • T119. Richard Mansell
  • T119. Eddie Pepperell
  • T119. Sam Ryder
  • T119. Zac Blair
  • T119. Aaron Baddeley
  • T119. David Law
  • T119. Zander Lombard
  • T119. Callum Shinkwin
  • T119. Kevin Yu
  • T119. Pablo Larrazabal
  • T119. Adrian Otaegui
  • T119. Dylan Wu
  • T134. Alex Noren
  • T134. Troy Merritt
  • T134. Ockie Strydom
  • T137. Callum Tarren
  • T137. Doug Ghim
  • T137. Edoardo Molinari
  • T137. Scott Jamieson
  • T137. Robby Shelton
  • T137. Yoseop Seo
  • T143. Rasmus Hjgaard
  • T143. Haotong Li
  • T143. Jimmy Walker
  • T143. Chase Hanna
  • T143. Nick Bachem
  • T148. Daniel Gavins
  • T148. Hurly Long
  • 150. Jamie Donaldson
  • T151. Danny Willett
  • T151. Yeongsu Kim
  • 153. Dylan Frittelli

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
