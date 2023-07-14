Projected cut line at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open explored

The second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is currently being played at the Renaissance Club. The morning group began on Friday at 2:15 a.m. EST, and the afternoon pairings started teeing off at 7:30 a.m. EST.

While Byeong-Hun An started the second round as the leader at 9-under, Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 66 and has overtaken him currently after completing 36 holes, as he aggregated at 10-under.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim are at T2 at 9-under. While Hatton hit a low 8-under 62, Kim also carded an impressive 5-under 65. Hun An has had a tough day so far, as the South Korean has sunk three bogeys in 14 holes, contrary to the bogey-free Thursday round.

The projected cut line at the moment is 2-under, thanks to the low scores being posted on both days so far at the Scottish Open. While a few players below the cutline are yet to finish their second round, there are many big names who are certain to book an early flight home.

Patrick Cantlay shot 3-under 67 on Friday but still fell short due to a poor first round at the 2023 Scottish Open, where he shot 2-over 72. Jordan Spieth is another big name who is set to go.

The former World No. 1 golfer shot 1-under 69 in the second round to conclude the 36-hole score at 1-over. PGA Tour rookie Ludvig Aberg will also have an early exit after aggregating at 1-under.

Who is missing the cut at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Here are the players who are currently below the cutline at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

T79. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

T79. Keith Mitchell

T79. Adam Scott

T79. Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

T79. Mackenzie Hughes

T79. Fabrizio Zanotti

T79. Nicolas Colsaerts

T79. Ludvig Aberg

T79. Aaron Rai

T79. Adrian Meronk

T79. Patrick Cantlay

T79. Oliver Wilson

T79. Kalle Samooja

T79. Rafa Cabrera Bello

T79. Thriston Lawrence

T79. Oliver Bekker

T95. Justin Rose

T95. Patrick Rodgers

T95. Joseph Bramlett

T95. Matthew Southgate

T95. Marcus Armitage

T95. Seonghyeon Kim

T95. Luke Donald

T95. Harrison Endycott

T95. Simon Forsström

T95. Sungjae Im.

T95. Sahith Theegala

T95. Shubhankar Sharma

T95. Bio Kim

T108. Matthieu Pavon

T108. Charley Hoffman

T108. Matthew Baldwin

T108. Francesco Molinari

T108. Matt Fitzpatrick

T108. Jordan Spieth

T108. Cam Davis

T108. C.T. Pan

T108. Wil Besseling

T108. Michael Kim

T108. Alex Smalley

T119. Brandon Wu

T119. Ross Fisher

T119. Scott Stallings

T119. Richard Mansell

T119. Eddie Pepperell

T119. Sam Ryder

T119. Zac Blair

T119. Aaron Baddeley

T119. David Law

T119. Zander Lombard

T119. Callum Shinkwin

T119. Kevin Yu

T119. Pablo Larrazabal

T119. Adrian Otaegui

T119. Dylan Wu

T134. Alex Noren

T134. Troy Merritt

T134. Ockie Strydom

T137. Callum Tarren

T137. Doug Ghim

T137. Edoardo Molinari

T137. Scott Jamieson

T137. Robby Shelton

T137. Yoseop Seo

T143. Rasmus Hjgaard

T143. Haotong Li

T143. Jimmy Walker

T143. Chase Hanna

T143. Nick Bachem

T148. Daniel Gavins

T148. Hurly Long

150. Jamie Donaldson

T151. Danny Willett

T151. Yeongsu Kim

153. Dylan Frittelli