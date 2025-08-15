Proud dad John Daly hypes up son for latest feat at U.S. Amateur

John Daly is a proud father this week as he celebrates his son John Daly II's latest achievement. He hyped up the University of Arkansas Razorback golfer in a recent Instagram Story.

Ad

The two-time Major championship winner reposted the Razorbacks' video of John Daly II draining a 6-foot putt during the round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur Championship. The 59-year-old hyped up his son for his start in the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA).

He wrote (via Instagram @pga_johndaly):

"Let's Gooooo son! #wps"

Here's a look at John Daly's latest Instagram post (via Instagram @pga_johndaly):

Ad

Trending

John Daly praises his son for his achievement at the U.S. Amateur qualifying (Image via Instagram @pga_johndaly)

John Daly II won the round of 32 with a score of 2 points over Nate Smith's 1 point in the matchplay. The rising amateur golfer went on to defeat Daniel Bennett in the round of 16 matchplay with one point.

Ad

The 22-year-old will play the quarterfinal of the 2025 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship on Friday, August 15, against Illinois' Max Herendeen. John Daly II made his father, a former Razorback star, proud by becoming the first player to reach this stage in the tournament at the University of Arkansas since David Lingmerth accomplished the feat in 2009. The latter went on to win the PGA Tour's 2015 Memorial Tournament.

Heading into the quarterfinal this week, John Daly's son is ranked 121st on the World Golf Amateur Ranking (WAGR).

Ad

How has John Daly's son performed in college?

John Daly's son joined the University of Arkansas' men's golf team as a second-generation Razorback in 2021. In the amateur golfer's freshman year, he played only one event. Making his collegiate debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational as an individual player, he placed tied for 49th place with an incredible second-round score of 68.

The former Open Championship winner's son excelled on the golf course and in the classroom in his first year at college. Daly II earned a spot in the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Ad

He proceeded to redshirt his sophomore year and returned in 2023. Daly II was a part of the lineup in seven of the eight tournaments played during the 2023 to 2024 season.

Having played the 2024 to 2025 season as a junior, the now 22-year-old golfer played ten of the team's 12 events. John Daly II was the team's leading scorer with an average of 72.21.

He won his first collegiate title at the Columbia Spring Invitational in the spring by defeating two others in a scorecard playoff. The win earned him SEC co-Golfer of the Week honors while making the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More