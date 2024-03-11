The Puerto Rico Open ended on a great note with Brice Garnett winning the event after defeating Erik Barnes in a playoff round at the Grand Reserve Golf Course. His victory earned him a prize cash of $720,000 from the $4,000,000 purse.
Moreover, Garnett ended a six-year winless streak with this victory; his previous win was at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. With this recent triumph at the Puerto Rico Open, the 40-year-old golfer also secured 300 FedEx Cup points and a Tour card valid through 2026.
How much did each player win at the Puerto Rico Open?
While Brice Garnett earned a whopping amount from his recent triumph at the Puerto Rico Open, other golfers also walked away with sizable rewards.
Erik Barnes took home $436,000 in the solo second position while the T3 position holders Victor Perez, Hayden Springer and Jimmy Stanger earned $212,000 respectively.
Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:
- Winner- Brice Garnett: $720,000
- 2- Erik Barnes: $436,000
- T3- Victor Perez: $212,000
- T3- Hayden Springer: $212,000
- T3- Jimmy Stanger: $212,000
- T6- Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000
- T6- Joe Highsmith: $135,000
- T6- Ben Kohles: $135,000
- 9- Norman Xiong: $117,000
- T10- Jackson Van Paris (a): 0
- T10- Evan Harmeling: $93,000
- T10- Austin Cook: $93,000
- T10- Martin Laird: $93,000
- T10- Matti Schmid: $93,000
- T15- Henrik Norlander: $69,000
- T15- Nico Echavarria: $69,000
- T18- Rafael Campos: $53,000
- T18- Richy Werenski: $53,000
- T18- Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000
- T18- Sam Stevens: $53,000
- T18- Vince Whaley: $53,000
- T23- Kevin Chappell: $32,333
- T23- Mac Meissner: $32,333
- T23- Troy Merritt: $32,333
- T23- Aaron Rai: $32,333
- T23- Michael Kim: $32,333
- T23- Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333
- T23- Aaron Baddeley: $32,333
- T23- Cody Gribble: $32,333
- T23- Tyler Duncan: $32,333
- T32- Zecheng Dou: $20,520
- T32- S.Y. Noh: $20,520
- T32- Tommy Gainey: $20,520
- T32- Fred Biondi: $20,520
- T32- Pierceson Coody: $20,520
- T32- Kevin Tway: $20,520
- T32- Garrick Higgo: $20,520
- T32- Kevin Streelman: $20,520
- T32- Robert MacIntyre: $20,520
- T32- Rico Hoey: $20,520
- T42- Ben Silverman: $13,423
- T42- Brandon Wu: $13,423
- T42- Ben Martin: $13,423
- T42- Harrison Endycott: $13,423
- T42- Raul Pereda: $13,423
- T42- Patrick Fishburn: $13,423
- T42- Scott Piercy: $13,423
- T49- Jim Herman: $9,973
- T49- Chris Nido: $9,973
- T49- Taiga Semikawa: $9,973
- T49- Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973
- T49- Harry Hall: $9,973
- T49- Joel Dahmen: $9,973
- T55- Ben Griffin: $9,320
- T55- Roger Sloan: $9,320
- T55- Ryan Brehm: $9,320
- T58- Ryan McCormick: $9,080
- T58- Michael Gligic: $9,080
- T58- Paul Haley II: $9,080
- T61- Sangmoon Bae: $8,720
- T61- Josh Teater: $8,720
- T61- Sean O’Hair: $8,720
- T61- Kyle Stanley: $8,720
- T61- Tom Whitney: $8,720
- T61- Chan Kim: $8,720
- 67- David Skinns: $8,440
- T68- Austin Smotherman: $8,280
- T68- Brian Stuard: $8,280
- T68- Tyler Collet: $8,280
- 71- Chris Stroud: $8,120
- 72- Angel Ayora: $8,040