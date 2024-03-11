The Puerto Rico Open ended on a great note with Brice Garnett winning the event after defeating Erik Barnes in a playoff round at the Grand Reserve Golf Course. His victory earned him a prize cash of $720,000 from the $4,000,000 purse.

Moreover, Garnett ended a six-year winless streak with this victory; his previous win was at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. With this recent triumph at the Puerto Rico Open, the 40-year-old golfer also secured 300 FedEx Cup points and a Tour card valid through 2026.

How much did each player win at the Puerto Rico Open?

While Brice Garnett earned a whopping amount from his recent triumph at the Puerto Rico Open, other golfers also walked away with sizable rewards.

Erik Barnes took home $436,000 in the solo second position while the T3 position holders Victor Perez, Hayden Springer and Jimmy Stanger earned $212,000 respectively.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

Winner- Brice Garnett: $720,000

2- Erik Barnes: $436,000

T3- Victor Perez: $212,000

T3- Hayden Springer: $212,000

T3- Jimmy Stanger: $212,000

T6- Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000

T6- Joe Highsmith: $135,000

T6- Ben Kohles: $135,000

9- Norman Xiong: $117,000

T10- Jackson Van Paris (a): 0

T10- Evan Harmeling: $93,000

T10- Austin Cook: $93,000

T10- Martin Laird: $93,000

T10- Matti Schmid: $93,000

T15- Henrik Norlander: $69,000

T15- Nico Echavarria: $69,000

T18- Rafael Campos: $53,000

T18- Richy Werenski: $53,000

T18- Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000

T18- Sam Stevens: $53,000

T18- Vince Whaley: $53,000

T23- Kevin Chappell: $32,333

T23- Mac Meissner: $32,333

T23- Troy Merritt: $32,333

T23- Aaron Rai: $32,333

T23- Michael Kim: $32,333

T23- Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333

T23- Aaron Baddeley: $32,333

T23- Cody Gribble: $32,333

T23- Tyler Duncan: $32,333

T32- Zecheng Dou: $20,520

T32- S.Y. Noh: $20,520

T32- Tommy Gainey: $20,520

T32- Fred Biondi: $20,520

T32- Pierceson Coody: $20,520

T32- Kevin Tway: $20,520

T32- Garrick Higgo: $20,520

T32- Kevin Streelman: $20,520

T32- Robert MacIntyre: $20,520

T32- Rico Hoey: $20,520

T42- Ben Silverman: $13,423

T42- Brandon Wu: $13,423

T42- Ben Martin: $13,423

T42- Harrison Endycott: $13,423

T42- Raul Pereda: $13,423

T42- Patrick Fishburn: $13,423

T42- Scott Piercy: $13,423

T49- Jim Herman: $9,973

T49- Chris Nido: $9,973

T49- Taiga Semikawa: $9,973

T49- Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973

T49- Harry Hall: $9,973

T49- Joel Dahmen: $9,973

T55- Ben Griffin: $9,320

T55- Roger Sloan: $9,320

T55- Ryan Brehm: $9,320

T58- Ryan McCormick: $9,080

T58- Michael Gligic: $9,080

T58- Paul Haley II: $9,080

T61- Sangmoon Bae: $8,720

T61- Josh Teater: $8,720

T61- Sean O’Hair: $8,720

T61- Kyle Stanley: $8,720

T61- Tom Whitney: $8,720

T61- Chan Kim: $8,720

67- David Skinns: $8,440

T68- Austin Smotherman: $8,280

T68- Brian Stuard: $8,280

T68- Tyler Collet: $8,280

71- Chris Stroud: $8,120

72- Angel Ayora: $8,040