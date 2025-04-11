"Putted like a blind man" - Patrick Reed goes all out on his 'piss poor' opening round at Masters

Although Patrick Reed finds himself in the top bracket after the first round of the 2025 Masters, he wasn’t pleased with his performance. He said he had issues with his putting and referred to his round as 'piss poor.'

On Thursday, April 10, Reed carded a 1-under 71, recording three birdies against two bogeys. He finished the day tied for 11th and was six strokes off the lead.

During his post-round interview, Reed looked visibly dissatisfied with how he played and expressed frustration despite being in a comparatively solid position.

"Piss poor," he said while summing up his round. "Pretty simple. Hit it fine, missed it in the wrong spots, and putted like a blind man."

I expected the greens, just from previous years when they kind of have that type of look, I just kept leaving putts short. I thought they'd be faster. Just kept leaving them a little short. When I finally got the ball to the hole, didn't have the right read."

Patrick Reed added that he didn’t care about shooting 1-under, as he felt it simply wasn’t good enough.

Following the first round, Justin Rose surged ahead with an impressive 7-under 65 to take a commanding three-shot lead. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler sits tied for second alongside Corey Conners and last year’s runner-up, Ludvig Aberg.

LIV Golf pros Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton are four strokes back after carding 3-under 69s.

When will Patrick Reed tee off at the Masters 2025, Round 2?

Patrick Reed is paired with Max Greyserman and Byeong Hun An for the second round of the 2025 Masters. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 11, at 12:33 p.m. ET from the first tee.

The second round at Augusta National will resume at 7:40 a.m. ET, with Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat as the first group to tee off. First-round leader Justin Rose will begin his round at 8:52 a.m. ET, playing alongside Max Homa and J.J. Spaun.

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia are scheduled to tee off at 9:58 a.m. ET. McIlroy is seven strokes back, making two double bogeys on the final four holes in the opening round. Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:23 p.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas and amateur José Luis Ballester.

Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, and Thomas Detry will form the final group of the day, teeing off at 1:45 p.m. ET.

