“Putter looks to be heating up”: Nick Faldo gives his take on Scottie Scheffler with less than a week left for the Masters

After a slow start to the season, Scottie Scheffler is finally finding his form. And well, as it turns out he is finding it just at the right time - ahead of the Masters. Nick Faldo agrees with that assessment as well, as he recently commented on his putting ability.

Three-time Masters winner Faldo shared his views on Scheffler’s recent performances. He was recently a guest on the Sky Sports Golf podcast hosted by Jamie Weir. During their discussion, he mentioned how Scheffler had his best season finish at the Children’s Houston Open by landing at T2.

“[The putter looks to be heating up.] Yeah, it is, isn't it? I mean, I love the close-up angles now. We get right behind the stroke and check them out, you know, and he's starting to hold the right putts. That's what he was so good at. I mean, he just rewarded himself... But that's all good timing for Augusta, isn't it?” he said. [4:02]

Scheffler will head to Augusta as the reigning Masters champion. He will have his sights set on winning his third Masters title this year, but could face stern competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, among others.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season so far

Scottie Scheffler started this season a little later because of a wrist injury that occurred during a Christmas dinner celebration. While his performances in 2025 have by no means been bad, he has so far not been able to meet the lofty standards he set for himself with his exemplary performances last season. He started at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished at T9.

Scottie Scheffler - Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scheffler then entered the WM Phoenix Open and concluded it with a disappointing T25. He followed that up with a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational, but the next two events did not see him finish in the top 10. Regardless, he did come roaring back up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open by finishing with a close T2.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an excellent final round in Houston, and eventually finished one stroke behind the winner Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler is among the favorites to clinch yet another Masters win this year. Do you think he will be able to retain his title? Stay tuned to find out what is in store for the World's No. 1 golfer.

