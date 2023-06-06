RBC Canadian Open 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money and more

The highly anticipated RBC Canadian Open will begin on June 8, 2023 and will end on June 11. This famous PGA Tour tournament at the magnificent Oakdale Golf & Country Club aims to showcase top-tier golfing talent.

The RBC Canadian Open, with a total purse of $9,000,000, is one of the most profitable tournaments on the PGA Tour, attracting some of the sport's greatest players. The tournament provides an incredible opportunity to see exhilarating golfing action and the mastery of these world-class sportsmen as participants competing for the crown.

The Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Canada's gorgeous scenery is the ideal setting for this famous event. The demanding course will definitely put competitors to the test and provide spectators with an amazing experience.

Rory McIlroy - The defending champion of RBC Canadian Open 2023

Rory McIlroy won the previous year's event, taking the trophy with an excellent performance. McIlroy finished with a -19, demonstrating his remarkable abilities and securing his spot among the tournament's elite champions. As the defending champion, all eyes will be on the golfer as he attempts to defend his title and leave his mark on the RBC Canadian Open's history.

McIlroy will be up against a great field of players contending for the famous trophy. Previous runners-up, like Tony Finau and Justin Thomas, will be anxious to leave their imprint on this year's competition. In 2022, Finau finished second with a score of -17, two strokes behind McIlroy, while Thomas finished third with a score of -15.

RBC Canadian Open champions from 2015 to the present

Jason Day in 2015

Jason Day's remarkable performance at the RBC tournament in 2015 left a lasting impression on the competition. Day demonstrated outstanding talents and constant focus as he traversed the difficult course and triumphed. Day's incredible victory cemented his place as one of the sport's top competitors.

Jhonattan Vegas, 2016-2017

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Jhonattan Vegas left an indelible impression at the RBC Canadian Open, winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. His constant and skilled play earned him the respect of both spectators and fellow competitors. Vegas' victories demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion and perform admirably under duress, making an unforgettable stamp on the tournament's history.

Dustin Johnson in 2018

Dustin Johnson is a well-known figure in the world of golf. Johnson's strong drives and precision shot-making pushed him to win as he masterfully navigated the difficult course. His victory not only demonstrated his tremendous talent but also cemented his status as one of the game's finest players.

Rory McIlroy in 2019

RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Rory McIlroy's superb skills and persistent commitment were on full show in 2019 as he won the RBC tournament. McIlroy's outstanding performance demonstrated his ability to handle the course with precision while remaining calm in the face of fierce competition. His victory was another highlight in his long career, cementing his place among the tournament's legendary champions.

