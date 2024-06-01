RBC Canadian Open takes a playful dig at Netflix as ‘Full Swing’ star Joel Dahmen shoots 65

The RBC Canadian Open took a playful dig at Netflix after 'Full Swing' star Joel Dahmen fired a 65 in the second round. He is now placed in solo third, just two strokes back.

Dahmen, who became an overnight star after Season 1 of Netflix's Full Swing, is having a good week at the RBC Canadian Open so far. On Friday, May 31, he carded a bogey-free 5-under 65 to keep himself in contention going into the weekend. At 8-under, he is just a couple of shots behind 36-hole leaders Rob MacIntyre and Ryan Fox.

Following Dahmen's impressive day at the office, the RBC Canadian Open took to Twitter to praise him, writing:

"Have a day, @Joel_Dahmen! * @netflix intensifies *"

Notably, Netflix released the first season of Full Swing, a golf documentary series, last year. The show garnered many views and became an instant hit. While it featured popular names like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, it was Dahmen who stole the limelight. Following the first season, he became immensely popular among golf fans.

Joel Dahmen was featured in the fourth episode of Full Swing, Season 1. The episode focused on his relationship with his caddie, Geno Bonnalie. They provide some of the most hilarious moments of the series, but the episode was not only about comedy. Dahmen spoke about losing his mother to cancer, his battle with cancer, and his friendship with Bonnalie.

Joel Dahmen was also seen in the second season this year. In the latest season, the golfer talked about how he gained newfound popularity after the first season but performed quite poorly. The series also focused on the mental struggles that he was trying to overcome.

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday?

Joel Dahmen is grouped with Andrew Novak for the third round of the RBC Canadian Open. The duo will tee off on Saturday, June 1, at 3:15 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the RBC Canadian Open, Round 3:

9:25 am: Mac Meissner

9:30 am: C.T. Pan, Joseph Bramlett

9:40 am: Chez Reavie, Kevin Yu

9:50 am: Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

10 am: David Hearn, Beau Hossler

10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Nate Lashley

10:25 am: Harry Hall, Matt Wallace

10:35 am: Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft

10:45 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:55 am: Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy

11:05 am: Myles Creighton, Michael Kim

11:15 am: Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips

11:30 am: Lanto Griffin, Ben Silverman

11:40 am: Brandon Wu, Kevin Streelman

11:50 am: Taylor Pendrith, Vincent Norrman

12 pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

12:10 pm: Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

12:20 pm: Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune

12:35 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Tyler Duncan

12:45 pm: Ryan Palmer, Chad Ramey

12:55 pm: Vince Whaley, Garrick Higgo

1:05 pm: Sami Valimaki, Nicolai Højgaard

1:15 pm: Ryan Moore, Jacob Bridgeman

1:25 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Carson Young

1:40 pm: Aaron Rai, Kevin Tway

1:50 pm: Pierceson Coody, Wil Bateman

2 pm: Stewart Cink, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:10 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Keith Mitchell

2:20 pm: Sam Stevens, Corey Conners

2:30 pm: Ben Griffin, Zac Blair

2:45 pm: Sam Burns, Nick Hardy

2:55 pm: Trace Crowe, Sean O’Hair

3:05 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, David Skinns

3:15 pm: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak

3:25 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox