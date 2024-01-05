Real story behind Rickie Fowler donning new L cap explored

Rickie Fowler's start to the 2024 PGA season has been an interesting one. With the Sentry Tournament underway, the 2024 PGA season has officially begun. The best golfers are coming back into the public eye after a much needed vacation, and Rickie Fowler has caught everyone's attention.

More than Fowler, it is his 'L' cap that has made the headlines, with many wondering why he was donning the headgear. Fowler, who has been consistently endorsing Puma over the last few years, replaced the P on his cap with an L. Fans caught onto it quite quickly and raised questions.

According to Golf.com, the 'L' is a Puma limited edition cap design that pays homage to the 'L' sign that is visible above the Lahainaluna High School in Maui since 1904. The 'L' is to pay respect to those who suffered due to the wildfires. It was also done in a bid to raise awareness and support Maui's recovery from the devastating wildfires that were caused in late 2023.

The wildfires happened in Lahainaluna, which is just 13km from the place where The Sentry 2024 is currently being held. With the rebuilding of the island underway, Fowler found it best to wear the hat in order to support the initiative.

Rickie Fowler sports 'L' hat for important cause; all proceeds will be sent to the Maui rebuilding initiative

All the proceeds that come from the 'L' hat will be sent to the Maui United Way, a non-profit organization that is focussed on the rebuilding efforts. Grant Knudson, Puma Golf’s VP of Product & Marketing, spoke about the importance of raising awareness, especially during a time when Rickie Fowler would be playing on the same land.

Knudson said via Golf.com:

“We are honored to work with Rickie to help raise money for the Lahaina community. Rickie has expressed his love for Maui and feels a connection here. We wanted to help by doing something to contribute positively to people affected by the fires.”

Alongside Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge and Xander Schauffele have also lent a hand to the rebuilding initiatives. Morikawa was one of the first to reach out and will be donating money that he earns from the Sentry tournament.