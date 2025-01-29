"Really a no brainer", "I have no problem with this": Fans react to the use of DMDs on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour 2025 season kicked off on January 2. The highly anticipated line-up of professional tour events began with The Sentry, a signature event that took place on the plantation course at Kapalua, Maui. It was followed by The Sony Open in Honolulu, The American Express in La Quinta, and The Famers Insurance Open in San Diego.

The fifth event of the season is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is currently ongoing at Pebble Beach in California and is scheduled to end on February 2. Unlike other signature events which have a minimum of 72 players, this event has a minimum size of 80 players.

One issue that came up at the start of the 2025 season was the slow pace of play. To resolve it, the PGA Tour announced that players will be allowed to use distance-measuring devices (DMDs) to speed up play during the competition. However, they will only test this initiative first to gauge its effectiveness before fully allowing it.

Most fans have reacted positively to the announcement. A fan reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter) by saying that the move was required:

“Really a no-brainer in my opinion”

Another X user said:

“I have no problem with this.”

While most fan reactions were positive, others believed calculating yardage is part of the game and therefore, players should use a shot clock instead.

“Hot take but no, I think it adds to the game making them calculate the yardage,” one X user posted.

“I like the Shot Clock approach much better,” another user posted.

“What’s to test? Use them NOW,” an X user posted.

“Testing? They work and speed things up. Test over. There you go @PGATOUR,” another user added.

The PGA Tour continues with The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, immediately followed by the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, and The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

The PGA Tour 2025 Schedule

The 2025 PGA Tour will feature 36 regular-season tournaments and three post-season events. These tournaments include 18 full-field events, eight signature events, and four major championships.

There will also be four unofficial events, including the Ryder Cup, the Hero World Challenge, the Grant Thornton Invitation, and the PNC Championship. These unofficial events do not carry any prize money or FedEx Cup points.

The season is set to end with the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, where the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned. Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup in 2024 after he registered a four-stroke win at the Tour Championship.

