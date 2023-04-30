"Really happy with what I did"- Jon Rahm after matching his career-low round at the Mexico Open

Jon Rahm matched his career's lowest score after shooting 61 in the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The defending champion began the third round six strokes behind Friday's round leader, Tony Finau. He did, however, have a fantastic start to the competition with a birdie on the opening hole. Rahm was one stroke ahead of Tony Finau at one stage in the round, but as the play progressed, he settled at -17, two strokes behind the lead.

Jon Rahm added -10 to his total with ten birdies and ended at 61. He also commented on his performance:

"Today, everything just seemed perfect. Made a lot of great swings and the ones that weren't great, still gave myself a good result."

He further said:

"One is already a bonus. To do it twice, three times, is amazing," he said. "I think that's the difference usually in a course like this. You can see a lot of 6-, 7-under pars. But to get to 10, you're going to have to make a few lengthy ones. Really happy with what I did and just glad I gave myself a chance tomorrow."

He will look to defend his title tomorrow

Jon Rahm began the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes of the opening round. He finished with six birdies and two bogeys for a 67. Rahm got the second-round start with an eagle on the sixth hole. On Friday, he had five birdies and two bogeys for a total of 68.

"I was getting close to accomplishing everything" - Jon Rahm on his victories

Jon Rahm has won four PGA Tour events since January 2023. The Spaniard began the year by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He went on to win The American Express and the Genesis International Open.

The 28-year-old won the second major of his career at the Masters in April and arrived in Mexico two weeks later to defend his crown.

Rahm remarked about his performance ahead of the start of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, saying:

"You kind of need to reset because I was getting close to accomplishing everything I had set my mind to. If you have to reset or refresh your goals, it’s an amazing thing because that means you’re exceeding your expectations.”

He further said:

“If I can be an inspiration to anyone, it’s great. If I can be an inspiration to somebody who maybe didn’t have the means to play golf early on, it’s even better."

He discussed his game before the start of the Mexico Open, saying:

“To be able to come here and go wire to wire, take the lead on Thursday and never give it up and never really be trailing from that point on was big. To get it done in any Spanish-speaking country makes it a lot more special, there's always a little bit of extra pressure, extra motivation for me to want to win. So, it was big, it was big."

Jon Rahm is looking forward to defending his title at the Mexico Open, and his performance in the third round increases his chances of winning the event.

