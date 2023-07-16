“Really proud of how I stuck in there”: Rory McIlroy reacts on winning Genesis Scottish Open in treacherous conditions

Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour title of the year at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, July 16. It was an emotional moment for the World No. 3 golfer, who battled windy conditions and a challenging course on his way to the title.

This is Rory McIlroy's first win since the Dubai Desert Classic in early January. It will give McIlroy a confidence boost ahead of the upcoming Open Championship. Speaking after his win, an elated McIlroy said (via Sky Sports News):

"To play that back nine four under par to win the tournament. Yeah, just really proud of how I stuck in there. Hit some amazing shots down the stretch. I was able to finish it off with a really nice putt. Feels incredible. Its been a long six months since I won in Dubai... Hopefully, this win sort of breaks the seal for me going into the next week as well."

Rory McIlroy becomes first player to win Scottish Open, Irish Open, and Open Championship

Rory McIlroy's victory means that he is the first player to have won the Open Championship, the Irish Open and the Scottish Open. McIlroy admitted that he didn't know about the achievement, but thought it was "really cool." He said:

"That’s really cool, especially for a player coming from this part of the world where those three tournaments mean a lot to us."

The victory means a lot for the golfer, who was in much need of a win, calling it a "great shot of confidence":

“I don’t feel like it really proves anything. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything in my career but it’s satisfying to know that for me that I can still do it. It’s nice to have the validation. It’s great racking up top fives, top 10s, but it’s much nicer heading away with a trophy on Sunday afternoon. It’s a great shot of confidence.”

Rory McIlroy received some tough competition from home favorite Robert MacIntyre, who shot an incredible -6. MacIntyre ended with a career best finish of second place, while Scottie Scheffler, David Lingmerth and An Byeong-hun took joint third. Talking about the competition, McIlroy said:

"Really proud. That was such a tough day. I mean so tough, especially the back nine. I bogeyed my last two holes on the front nine. To go to two over and see Tyrrell [Hatton] make a run and obviously Rob [Macintyre] was making a run as well. I had an unbelievable finish."