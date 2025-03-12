“Really sad to hear that” - Jay Monahan reacts to sad Tiger Woods injury news

Tiger Woods suffered a ruptured Achilles recently when trying to ramp up his training for a PGA Tour return. He announced the successful surgery yesterday, thereby effectively ending his season.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan heard the news and was, like much of the golf world, quite disappointed in it. Woods was expected to at least play in the Major tournaments again this year.

The commissioner said he reached out to Woods and was "bummed" about it:

"I was really sad to hear that... He has been absolutely incredible as it relates to the leadership role he's played... There's nobody that understands the fabric of the game and the fabric of this organization and the fabric of competitive golf more so than Tiger Woods," Monahan said via PGA Tour Radio.

Monahan also added that those who work closely with the golfer are blessed, and he revealed that Woods approaches his role on the board in the same way he attempts "to win the Players Championship" or any other tournament.

He added:

"He is always fully prepared, and it's impressive to see. I hope he takes the right steps to get back on the right path, and just again, so bummed to hear that."

Woods had played all but one TGL outing for his team in 2025. He was in the field for the Genesis Invitational, but his mother's death prevented him from playing in that or any subsequent events, and now his season is done.

A ruptured Achilles usually takes up to six months to recover from, and in six months, the FedEx Cup season will be effectively over.

Golf star saddened to hear of Tiger Woods' injury

While he may not be as competitive as the rest of the PGA Tour in his accelerated age, Tiger Woods still means a lot to quite a few golfers he competes against. Ludvig Aberg has not had very many chances to do that, and he's been robbed of one at the Masters.

Tiger Woods is going to miss his next few outings (Image via Imagn)

Aberg said via ESPN:

"Obviously, it's very unfortunate. But, yeah, I mean, I wish him a speedy recovery and hope everything goes well."

Woods is going to miss the Masters. His status is up in the air otherwise. Bernhard Langer had a torn Achilles recently that cost him three months, but a rupture is worse than a tear.

Even if Tiger Woods does return to play in three months, that only leaves the Open Championship in July as a Major tournament he could still play in, and that's largely only if he can get healthy enough to walk the 18 holes for at least two rounds by then, which remains an uphill climb for Woods.

