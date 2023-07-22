“Really want to root for him but this is just unbearable”: Brian Harman upsets golf fans with an unbearable slow shot 

Brian Harman is currently leading the 2023 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. After three rounds, he is the sole leader with a score of -12 under par. The third round for Harman went well, as he scored -2 to finish off the day.

However, more than his play, people were focused on his play—or rather, his slow play. On his 12th hole, Harman took a particularly long amount of time to set himself up before taking even more time to play his shot. Fans lost their patience while watching him play.

With the recent slow play controversy plagueing the golf world, many fans criticized Harman for the amount of time he took to play the shot.

Brooks Koepka recently accused Patrick Cantlay of slow play, and now apparently Brian Harman is doing the same at the Open Championship.

"Really want to root for him but this is just unbearable"

Brian Harman under fire once again for slow play

This is not the first time that Brian Harman has been accused of slow play. During the US Open, Harman held up Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Hideki Matsuyama for over 20 minutes at the 7th hole during the second round of play.

Brooks Koepka has been vocal about the issues faced by other golfers due to slow play and suggested that golfers be penalized for the same. This issue has been pertinent in recent years, especially at the PGA Championship and the Masters.

Speaking about it, Koepka said via Golf Monthly:

"I mean, yeah, it's never quick. I was talking about it when I was on the PGA Tour too, so I'm not afraid to talk about it. There's a lot of guys out here that take their time. I think it is a problem."

He added:

"Technically in the rule book it says you have 40 seconds to hit your shot. I think that's what it is. If you are taking over, technically you're breaking the rules, right? So, I don't know."

Koepka said that he would start stroking guys, which adds an extra stroke to their overall score. However, with different conditions, the resulting amount of time to play a hole would also be taken into consideration.