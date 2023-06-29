“Remember why you love this game” - Justin Thomas reveals a text from wife lifted up his mentality despite bad run of form

Justin Thomas is going through a bad run of form on the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old golfer has carded only three top-10 finishes in 2023, with the latest coming last week at the Travelers Championship. The golfer finished tied for ninth at TPC River Highlands, making it one of his best finishes this year.

Following the event, Justin Thomas opened up on his game and said that he was unhappy with his form. However, the golfer credited his wife for his improved mentality despite the career slump. The former World no.1, who played an impressive eight-under round of 62 last Saturday, said that a message from his wife Jillian Wisniewski got him thinking straight ahead of the tournament.

He revealed that his wife’s text asking him to ‘remember why he loves this game’ pushed him to improve the game. Speaking ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 outing in Detroit, Justin Thomas said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“Last week I wasn't feeling great about my golf swing in the beginning of the week and I kind of said screw it, I'm just going to go out here and hit shots and play golf… All the credit to, honestly, my wife Wednesday night last week sent me a text that I woke up to Thursday that just kind of, it resonated to me and it really hit home better than anything I've heard.

Just basically said remember why you love this game and why you play this game and why you're out there, just enjoy that and kind of take it in. It hit home for me… So last week, any kind of challenge I faced, anything good that happened, anything bad that happened, I just kind of remembered this is why I play professional golf and that's, it's why I'm doing this. You know, it's like anything, you just try to get better.”

Thomas admitted that he was having a “tough” time before the motivating text from his wife. He said that he’d been working on his game, but was still struggling with his form. The PGA Tour star stated that he "learned a lot from the US Open" but couldn't capitalize on it at the major.

Justin Thomas to take 'one step at a time' from now

Justin Thomas is back in action again this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is prepared to take up the challenge. The golfer reflected on how he has stayed strong mentally in the past few months and added that he was looking to take it “one step at a time” from now on.

He said:

“I need to take it one step at a time. I'm very fortunate that I've never been in this position in my career, but unfortunately, I need to play some good golf to be worried about - not worried, but to take it one step at a time. In the past I've kind of already been looking at East Lake at this point in the season, but I'm not in that spot right now so I just need to continue to keep building and keep working on what I have been."

Justin Thomas will tee off on Thursday at 1:05 pm at the TPC River Highlands. He’ll be joined by Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im at the first tee.

