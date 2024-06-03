“Reminder to not send hateful messages”: Paige Spiranac makes cryptic plea following comments on Caitlin Clark fiasco

Paige Spiranac shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story following her support for basketball superstar Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever player was recently elbowed by Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter during their match on Saturday, June 1.

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion on the incident by posting in support of Clark on her X (formerly Twitter) account. However, just hours after her post, Spiranac shared another cryptic message on her Instagram.

In the post, she thanked her fans for their "kind messages over the past 24 hours" and also requested her followers not to spread hate among people. She wrote in her Instagram story:

"Just a reminder to not send hateful messages to someone else in a way to support me. Let's uplift one another."

Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story

Paige Spiranac is very active on social media and does not hesitate to share her opinions. She is best known for sharing golf-related videos on her social media accounts. However, she also often shares her opinion on different topics.

Earlier this week, she posted an inspiring tweet on kindness. Spiranac mentioned how kindness can make a difference, writing:

"I think if we’ve learned anything the last couple of days it’s that kindness goes a long way. Whether in person or on social media. Life is a battle we are all facing with unique challenges, and your kindness to someone else can really make the difference. Words matter."

A former golfer, Spiranac played on the European Ladies Tour and the Cactus Tour, winning an event on the latter. Retiring from professional golf in 2016, she currently enjoys her career as a model and social media influencer, with over 4 million followers on Instagram and one million on X (formerly Twitter).

Paige Spiranac defended Caitlin Clark

Paige Spiranac defended Caitlin Clark on her X (formerly Twitter) account by sharing a message in which she criticized Chennedy Carter for hitting the Indiana star. She wrote:

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats."

A video of the incident involving Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter went viral online. Following the match, Clark also spoke about the incident, saying (via MARCA):

"Yeah, that's just not a basketball play. But you know, I've gotta play through it, that's what basketball is about at this level. "I thought we've been really physical, we've missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully, those fall in the fourth."

However, Carter has not commented on the matter so far. Notably, the match between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky saw Indiana Fever clinch a narrow victory, winning 71-70.