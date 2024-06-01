Paige Spiranac takes shot at WNBA player for ill-treating superstar Caitlin Clark: "A rising tide lifts all boats"

Paige Spiranac took a shot at a WNBA player for hitting star basketball player Caitlin Clark with an elbow during a match on Saturday, June 1. In a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Sky's Chennedy Carter elbowed Clark while she was running to take the ball.

A video of the incident went viral on the internet, and golf influencer Spiranac shared it on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She criticized Carter for mistreating Clark.

Spiranac wrote:

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats."

For her team, Clark had eight rebounds and six assists. It is important to note that despite the incident, Indiana Fever emerged victorious in the game. They scored 71, defeating Sky by just one point.

Paige Spiranac is very active on social media and often shares her opinion on different matters on X. She enjoys an enormous fan base on all the social media platforms.

Paige Spiranac reacts to Nelly Korda missing the cut at 2024 US Women's Open

This week has been full of shocks and surprises in the golf world. Nelly Korda, who has been in tremendous form this season, struggled at the 2024 US Women's Open. She failed to make the cut at the Major after Friday's round.

She had difficulty in the tournament's opening round when she carded 80. It was the first time Korda missed the cut in 2024. She has been fabulous this season, winning five back-to-back events. However, she had a disappointing outing at the US Women's Open.

In the first round of the game, Korda shot a 3+ bogey on the 12th hole. After an impressive season throughout 2024, the World No.1 struggling at the Major disappointed her fans.

Paige Spiranac also reacted to Korda's unfortunate shot during the first round of the tournament. She tweeted:

"Golf is hard."

Nelly Korda started her outing at the 2024 US Women's Open with a birdie on the third hole. Although she started pretty smoothly, she struggled as the game progressed. She shot three bogeys on the front nine, along with three birdies. However, she had a terrible time on the back nine, making three bogeys and a +3 bogey on the 12th.

Korda bounced back in the second round and shot an even par round. She started with a birdie on the first hole, followed by three birdies on the sixth, seventh and eighth holes, followed by a bogey on the ninth. She added a bogey on the 18th to score +10.