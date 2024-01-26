Report: Factors delaying Tyrrell Hatton's transition to LIV Golf revealed

With Jon Rahm recently joining the LIV Golf series, there have been rumors about other golfers joining suit - the latest being Tyrrell Hatton. According to recent reports, Hatton was in contact with the LIV Series and was very close to finalizing a deal with them.

However, it has now been reported that their potential deal has hit a roadblock. According to Golf Magic, the deal for Tyrrell Hatton to join LIV is complicated because of his exisiting contract with the TGL League. Hosted by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, the TGL has contracted Tyrrell Hatton to play in a team.

While the TGL was supposed to start in January 2024, the tournament faced some issues with its arena, which caused it to get postponed to 2025. Until the contractual complications with TGL and LIV are not solved, Hatton might not be able to make the switch to the latter.

Another fear that Hatton has is the fact that he might drop out of the top 50 world rankings. However, with the framework agreement currently in the works, the situation for the awarding of the OWGR points might change in the future.

With the LIV Golf season all set to start in February, Tyrrell Hatton needs to announce his switch soon to be a part of Jon Rahm's team.

After Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk to also join the LIV Golf series

The recruitment for LIV Golf has not been restricted only to Hatton. Recently, Adrian Meronk has been reported to have signed for the LIV Golf series. Meronk is expected to join Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC team.

Earlier this year, Adrian Meronk was left out of the European Ryder Cup team, in what was considered to be a shocking decision.

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard have also been approached by the LIV Golf series. However, both have rejected the idea of joining the breakaway tour. Speaking via the Guardian, Fleetwood said:

"Wherever the world of golf takes me and my game, I will go and play and continue to do the same things. Over the last few years, all my decisions have been about how I feel I can get the most out of my game. There is all this uncertainty and you can get caught up in it."

The LIV Golf series is all set to begin on February 4 at Mayakoba, Mexico.