Report: Joe LaCava initiates meeting with Rory McIlroy to resolve tensions ahead of Sunday Singles at Ryder Cup

Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava reportedly initiated a meeting with the Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy ahead of the Sunday singles at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The American golfer's caddie got into a heated argument with McIlroy during Saturday's four-ball match. Cantlay displayed an exceptional performance on the back nine of a four-ball game while playing against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The American golfer was close to a win when McIlroy needed to play on the last hole. LaCava was celebrating and appreciating Cantlay's brilliant performance by waving a hat in the air like other American players and caddies. However, he was allegedly standing in the line of sight of McIlroy even after the Northern Irish golfer asked him to move he stayed there.

McIlroy missed the putt and lost the match against Cantlay and Wyndham Clark. The former World No.1 golfer later argued with the US team caddie in a parking lot.

According to NBC, Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava joined hands and cleared the air on the final day of the tournament. Reports claimed that LaCava texted Rory and they had a meeting at the Marco Simone Golf Course before Sunday singles.

"Love you guys, I have nothing but respect," wrote LaCava in his text according to NBC.

The NUCLR Golf shared a post about the reported merger of LaCava and McIlroy on it's X account with a caption saying:

"On Sunday morning at Marco Simone, Joe LaCava met with Rory McIlroy to clear the air ahead of the Sunday Singles, NBC reported. LaCava set up the meeting following a text message to Rory’s camp per @BobHarig"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped into the comments section of the post saying that the apologies are one part. However, they believe action should be taken against the caddie for his atrocious behaviour on the golf course. One user wrote:

"Apologising is one part. But action needs to be taken on the caddie for atrocious behaviour. Just like it is done in cricket, football and other sports to the players, coaches etc for slighted behaviour."

Expand Tweet

"Old man knows he screwed up lol," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Fair play. We all make mistakes," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"I think Rory was upset"- Luke Donald talks about the clash between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava

The European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald spoke about the on-the-course clash between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava.

During a press conference after the second-day matches, Donald said that McIlroy politely asked LaCava to move but he did not listen, which angered the golfer and he lost control.

The Skipper said:

"Rory politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line. He stood there and didn’t move for a while and continued to wave his hat. So I think Rory was upset about that.”

Despite Cantlay's brilliant performance, the US team still started five points behind the European team on Sunday morning. At the conclusion of Saturday's matches, the USA settled for a score of 5.5 while the European team scored 10.5.