Reports: LIV Golf will make an offer to every big name on the PGA Tour, except Rory McIlroy  

The LIV Golf merger with the PGA Tour has shocked the entire golf universe. To remain loyal to the Tour, many PGA Tour players turned down million-dollar contracts with LIV Golf. Fortunately, they will now receive a portion of the profit.

The LIV executive talked about the PGA Tour players in an excerpt from the book 'Live and Let Die' by golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, which was published on Fire Pit Collective on Thursday, June 8.

According to the excerpt, all of the top PGA Tour players will be approached by LIV Golf at some point. As recounted in his book, the LIV Golf executive informed Shipnuck:

"Now we can finally get Hideki [Matsuyama] and Jon Rahm. I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little b**** on their team.”

PGA Tour stars including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods learned about the merger only a few hours before the announcement.

"I was never offered any money"- Rory McIlroy denies receiving a million-dollar contract from LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy finally spoke out about the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger on Wednesday, June 7, before the start of the RBC Canadian Open. The Northern Irish golfer was rumored to have gotten a $500 million contract with LIV Golf, which he eventually turned down.

However, McIlroy denied getting any financial deal from LIV Golf during the press conference at the 2023 Canadian Open. According to SB Nation, he said:

"I was never offered any money [from LIV]. All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA TOUR is and what the PGA TOUR stands for."

Commenting about the merger of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour, the current World No. 3 went on to say:

"Whether you like it or not, the PIF is going to keep spending money on golf. At least the PGA TOUR now controls how that money is spent. So if you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day, money talks, and you would rather have them as a partner.”

McIlroy also discussed the players who defected from the PGA Tour to participate in the LIV Golf saying that they should not be welcomed with open arms.

Recently, Jimmy Dunne, the mastermind behind the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, revealed the terms of the agreement, which stated that if PGA Tour players wish to return to the Tour, they must obtain permission from the Tour leaders and the commissioner.

Moreover, the players who turned down million-dollar offers from LIV Golf will be rewarded, as quoted by the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Their loyalty will be rewarded," said Monahan. "I'm going to spend every single waking hour as we move forward here, we finalize this agreement, and we move into the future, that the players that have created the PGA TOUR, have created this pro-competitive, legacy-driven juggernaut, that have articulated and supported the direction that we're going on - ultimately the decision we made, I believe, is going to make it better for all our players, and loyalty, ultimately, as a leader, always needs to be rewarded."

