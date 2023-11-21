Report: Patrick Cantlay to part ways with longtime partner Goldman Sachs as endorsement deal expires

Patrick Cantlay's partnership with Goldman Sachs is officially coming to an end after the golfer's endorsement deal with the financial company expired. They have opted not to renew the deal, thus leaving Cantlay without a sponsor at the moment.

This was Goldman Sachs' first big foray into sports sponsorship, but it is coming to an end. The deal was initially part of the bank’s consumer-oriented push. The bank signed a three-year deal with Cantlay in 2020.

They did this in part to help increase brand awareness of Marcus, the online banking service. Cantlay would wear a Marcus-branded hat during tournaments. After the three-year deal ended, the two signed another deal for one year at the beginning of 2023, but that has now expired.

Patrick Cantlay may be looking for a new sponsor for 2024

With Goldman Sachs gone, the golfer is effectively a free agent. Most athletes are sponsored by someone, so the idea that he'd forego replacing the popular bank is pretty far-fetched. No reports have surfaced on what he's going to do, but he is currently without a sponsor.

Patrick Cantlay made headlines earlier this year by not wearing a hat at the Ryder Cup. Most golfers do wear hats and the American often has his Goldman hat on, but it was absent during the biennial event. It's not confirmed whether or not that had anything to do with the eventual split between him and Goldman Sachs, but the timing is certainly more than curious.

It was initially reported that he removed his hat in protest of golfers not getting paid to appear at the Ryder Cup, but Patrick Cantlay denied those reports.

Regardless of why the golfer chose to ditch his familiar hat recently, he will be looking for another hat to wear on Tour and in Majors. The world number five golfer will not be supported by Goldman Sachs, which means he will need to find a new sponsor, and thus a new hat.

He could go the Tiger Woods route and wear a hat for an athletic brand that he uses, as Woods almost always exclusively wears Nike on the course. However, another sponsor will probably swoop in to get one of the most famous golfers to wear their logo.

Along with cutting the golfer out, Goldman Sachs has pulled back from retail banking. The bank has sold off chunks of Marcus and restructured the business to re-focus on its traditional investment banking and trading services. Tony Fratto, a spokesman for Goldman Sachs, said via the New York Times:

“We constantly evaluate the firm’s partnerships, and at this time, our logo will no longer appear on his hat."

Patrick Cantlay isn't with Goldman Sachs

Despite the severed link between Patrick Cantlay and Goldman Sachs, the two sides still have some connections. It is reported that the golfer may still feature at the bank’s events in the future.

Furthermore, both Cantlay and Mark Flaherty, a Goldman Sachs director, are members of the PGA Tour’s board of directors. Currently, that board is trying to land a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s PIF wealth fund and is looking for new investors as well.