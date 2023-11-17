Richard Bland re-signs with Cleeks GC for 2024 LIV Golf campaign

The LIV Golf transfer window is open, but Richard Bland has not gone through it. The changes in the league are becoming known gradually, pending what will happen in the promotion tournament to be held in December. What is certain is that for Bland, the colors will remain the same.

Richard Bland has re-signed with Cleeks GC for the 2024 LIV Golf season. The player himself was in charge of announcing the news through a video posted on social networks. The video has had more than 480,000 views on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account alone.

These were the words of Richard Bland:

"Just a quick note to say how excited I am to have re-signed with Cleeks GC for LIV Golf 24 season. Even though the season is couple of months away, still really buzzing to get going next year."

He added:

"Looking forward to meeting up with Martin again soon and really excited to see the other two guys who are going to be on the Cleeks with us next year. I feel like it's going to be a really strong year for us, so, I'm really excited to be re-signing with the Cleeks."

From Richard Bland's words, it appears that neither Graeme McDowell nor Bernd Wiesberger have confirmed their return to Cleeks GC for the upcoming season. However, both are assured of a spot in LIV Golf although they are free agents for the time being.

Cleeks GC finished 10th in the 2023 team standings. The highest placed player in the individual standings was Richard Bland (20th). Wiesberger and McDowell finished 41st and 42nd, respectively. Captain Martin Kaymer was placed 49th.

How was the 2023 season for Richard Bland?

Richard Bland played all the events that were called during the 2023 LIV Golf Tour season (13 regular events and the Team Championship). He accumulated 69 points, which allowed him to finish 20th in the individual standings.

Bland had a somewhat slow start to the season, as he was only able to reach a Top 15 (Orlando) in the first eight tournaments, and in the rest he was ranked below 24th place.

However, the end of the season was diametrically opposite for Bland. In the last five tournaments, he collected three Top 10s of the year, including his best result (3rd at the LIV Golf Greenbrier). In that segment, his worst finish was 14th in Jeddah.

Bland also played in one Major of the season, The Open Championship. There he finished T33, with a score of 1-over 285.

He also played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic of the DP World Tour during 2023. In these tournaments, he finished T10 and T8, respectively.