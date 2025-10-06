Richard Sterne’s T3 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship unlocked special powers for next season

After years of dealing with a serious hip injury that nearly ended his career, South Africa’s Richard Sterne earned more than a share of third place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. He regained confidence in his game and belief in his future on the DP World Tour.Sterne, who was once ranked 29th in the world, shot a final-round 71 at Carnoustie to finish at 13-under par. Finishing in the top 3 came with an even more exclusive offer for Richard Sterne. The official X account of the DP World Tour shared a post a few hours after his victory. They wrote:&quot;Richard Sterne secured his playing rights for 2026 thanks to a T3 finish. He jumped 50 places from outside the provisional cut-off to inside the top 70 on the Race to Dubai.&quot;Sterne tied for third with England’s John Parry in the weather-shortened 54-hole event. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre won the tournament, finishing at 18-under after a strong closing round of 66 on the Old Course at St Andrews. The win came just days after his standout performance in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory.Zander Lombard and Herman Loubser also finished well, ending the week at 9-under in a tie for 21st. For Lombard, the finish was an encouraging sign in his return to form after spending 10 months recovering from knee surgery.With several South African players placing inside the top 25 and a veteran like Sterne finding his rhythm again, the Dunhill Links was more than just a highlight for Scottish golf. It was also a positive sign for a group of players working to rebuild their games.For Sterne, the week could mean more than a good result. It may mark the start of a new phase in a career that once seemed close to being over.Richard Sterne gets honest about his win at Alfred Dunhill Links ChampionshipFor Richard Sterne, the week was an important personal breakthrough. The 42-year-old said that his golf had been improving steadily and that it felt good to have a strong finish at an event like this, especially when he needed it most. After years of dealing with chronic hip problems, he explained that he had worked hard to get back to this level and was starting to enjoy the game again.Sterne said, via Supersport:“There is still more work to do, but I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the fact that at least I’ve got my DP World Tour card after being under all that pressure.&quot;Sterne had won six DP World Tour titles between 2004 and 2013, but injuries gradually disrupted his career. They kept him out of action for long periods and often made him doubt whether he could ever get back to his best form.