Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $5M purse?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship came to an end on October 5. The competition was difficult and was greatly hampered by inclement weather. Round 2 of the event was halted in the middle owing to severe rain, and round 3 was similarly suspended due to strong winds. Round 3 of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship resumed on Sunday, and in the end, Robert MacIntyre won it all.
Robert MacIntyre shot an incredible final round (Round 3) of 6 under par, finishing his campaign with a total score of 18 under par. It is a very comfortable win for him as, following MacIntyre, in second place was Tyrrell Hatton, the tournament's defending champion. He finished with a total score of 14 under par, which included a fantastic final round of 7 under par.
The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had a total prize pool of $5 million, with $4.8 million allocated to the singles tournament and the remaining $200,000 allocated to team events. Robert MacIntyre will receive $816,000 for his stunning tournament victory.
What is the prize distribution for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?
Here's an overview of the prize allocation for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:
- 1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,000
- 2 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000
- T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200
- T3 John Parry: $271,200
- T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840
- T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840
- T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840
- T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840
- T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840
- T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840
- T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400
- T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400
- T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400
- T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400
- T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920
- T15 Todd Clements: $63,920
- T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920
- T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920
- T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920
- T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920
- T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952
- T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952
- T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952
- T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952
- T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952
- T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952
- T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952
- T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952
- T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952
- T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952
- T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952
- T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400
- T32 Calum Hill: $38,400
- T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400
- T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400
- T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400
- T32 Jack Senior: $38,400
- T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400
- T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400
- T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440
- T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440
- T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440
- T40 Daniel Young: $31,440
- T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440
- T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440
- T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440
- T40 Matt Jones: $31,440
- T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440
- T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440
- T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056
- T50 David Puig: $25,056
- T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056
- T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056
- T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056
- T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056
- T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056
- T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056
- T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056
- T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056
- T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056
- T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744
- T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744
- T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744
- T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744
- T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744
- T61 Li Haotong: $15,744
- T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744
- T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744
- T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744
- T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744