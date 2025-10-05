Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $5M purse?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship came to an end on October 5. The competition was difficult and was greatly hampered by inclement weather. Round 2 of the event was halted in the middle owing to severe rain, and round 3 was similarly suspended due to strong winds. Round 3 of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship resumed on Sunday, and in the end, Robert MacIntyre won it all.

Robert MacIntyre shot an incredible final round (Round 3) of 6 under par, finishing his campaign with a total score of 18 under par. It is a very comfortable win for him as, following MacIntyre, in second place was Tyrrell Hatton, the tournament's defending champion. He finished with a total score of 14 under par, which included a fantastic final round of 7 under par.

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had a total prize pool of $5 million, with $4.8 million allocated to the singles tournament and the remaining $200,000 allocated to team events. Robert MacIntyre will receive $816,000 for his stunning tournament victory.

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

Here's an overview of the prize allocation for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,000

2 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000

T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200

T3 John Parry: $271,200

T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840

T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840

T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840

T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840

T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840

T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840

T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400

T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400

T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400

T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400

T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920

T15 Todd Clements: $63,920

T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920

T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920

T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920

T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920

T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952

T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952

T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952

T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952

T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952

T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952

T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952

T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952

T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952

T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952

T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952

T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400

T32 Calum Hill: $38,400

T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400

T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400

T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400

T32 Jack Senior: $38,400

T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400

T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400

T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440

T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440

T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440

T40 Daniel Young: $31,440

T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440

T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440

T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440

T40 Matt Jones: $31,440

T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440

T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440

T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056

T50 David Puig: $25,056

T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056

T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056

T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056

T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056

T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056

T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056

T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056

T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056

T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056

T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744

T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744

T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744

T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744

T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744

T61 Li Haotong: $15,744

T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744

T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744

T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744

T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744

