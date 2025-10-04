  • home icon
Why was Round 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 suspended? Reason explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:45 GMT
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three - Source: Getty
The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship kicked off on October 2, and this season, three courses are hosting the tournament: St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. While the tournament has generated massive buzz among fans, the weather is not in the tournament's corner at all. Round 2 of the competition was initially canceled due to bad weather, and it looks like the same has been the case for Round 3 as well.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship consists of two separate events: a single regular event and a Team Championship in which the professional golfers team up with an amateur. The rain disrupted Round 2 of the singles event, causing many golfers to be unable to complete their 18 holes of the second day. Following the rain, there have been high winds on the course, causing Round 3 to be suspended as well.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's X page informed about the situation on their X account with a caption that stated,

"Round 3 update from the #DunhillLinks"
So far, there have been no updates on when the rounds will resume. In order for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to be considered a valid tournament, each golfer must play at least 36 holes.

What is the prize distribution for the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship features a total purse worth $5 million, with $4.8 million dedicated to the singles event and the remaining $200,000 for the team events. A total of 168 golfers competed in the singles tournament, with just 60 making the cut and receiving the prize.

Talking more about the prize distribution for the tournament, here's a look at it:

  • 1: $800,000
  • 2: $533,330
  • 3: $300,480
  • 4: $240,000
  • 5: $203,520
  • 6: $168,000
  • 7: $144,000
  • 8: $120,000
  • 9: $107,520
  • 10: $96,000
  • 11: $88,320
  • 12: $82,560
  • 13: $77,280
  • 14: $73,440
  • 15: $70,560
  • 16: $67,680
  • 17: $64,800
  • 18: $61,920
  • 19: $59,520
  • 20: $57,600
  • 21: $55,680
  • 22: $54,240
  • 23: $52,800
  • 24: $51,360
  • 25: $49,920
  • 26: $48,480
  • 27: $47,040
  • 28: $45,600
  • 29: $44,160
  • 30: $42,720
  • 31: $41,280
  • 32: $39,840
  • 33: $38,400
  • 34: $36,960
  • 35: $36,000
  • 36: $35,040
  • 37: $34,080
  • 38: $33,120
  • 39: $32,160
  • 40: $31,200
  • 41: $30,240
  • 42: $29,280
  • 43: $28,320
  • 44: $27,360
  • 45: $26,400
  • 46: $25,440
  • 47: $24,480
  • 48: $23,520
  • 49: $22,560
  • 50: $21,600
  • 51: $20,640
  • 52: $19,680
  • 53: $18,720
  • 54: $17,760
  • 55: $16,800
  • 56: $15,840
  • 57: $14,880
  • 58: $14,400
  • 59: $13,920
  • 60: $13,440

As of this writing, Robert MacIntyre and Robert Sterne are tied for the lead of the tournament with a total score of 12 under par. They both have respectively finished their second rounds, with Sterne shooting a bogey-free 5 under par and MacIntyre shooting 6 under par.

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

