“Can’t close the roof here” - Robert MacIntyre jokes with $100M tennis legend after weather hits Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Robert MacIntyre is competing in the ongoing 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Following the conclusion of his second round, he shared a picture of himself and tennis legend Andy Murray, who competed as an amateur in the tournament.On Friday, October 3, MacIntyre was captured holding an umbrella over his head and walking on the course as the rain beat down on him. Beside him, Murray, who is worth $100 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was also photographed shielding himself from the rain with an umbrella on the course.MacIntyre jokingly wrote in the caption:“Can’t close the roof here @andy_murray 😅🙈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @dunhilllinks”Earlier on, Robert MacIntyre also shared a picture of himself and Andy Murray on Instagram, praising him for playing well. He wrote in the caption:&quot;@andymurray can play 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⛳&quot;MacIntyre &amp; Murray via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyreSince Murray retired from playing professional tennis in 2024, he picked up golf as a hobby. He made his debut on the course at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.Speaking on how it felt to play in the tournament, Andy Murray said:“It’s been great. For an amateur golfer to get the chance to play alongside these guys, it’s an amazing experience for us and all the pros have been unbelievably patient and dealt with us really well. So it’s been amazing and delighted to be here.”On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre is attempting to clinch his first DP World Tour title of the season at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He scored an incredible 66 in his second round and is currently tied for the lead with Richard Sterne going into the third round.MacIntyre shot his first and only bogey of his second round on the par-3 second hole. He fired four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to card 6-under in the round. This brought his total across 36 holes to 12-under.“Love you too NY” - Robert MacIntyre sends love to fans following Ryder Cup victory victoryRobert MacIntyre was part of the 12-man team that led Europe to victory in the 45th Ryder Cup held in New York. Following the conclusion of the event, he shared a picture of himself holding the trophy at Bethpage Black and celebrating the iconic win.He wrote in the caption:“Love you too NY 😘🏆🏆 @rydercupeurope”Image from MacIntyre’s Instagram feed _ Images Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyreMacIntyre’s appearance in the 2025 Ryder Cup was his second time representing Europe in the prestigious biennial tournament. He made his debut in 2023, when he similarly helped his team defeat the Americans 16.5 - 11.5.After Robert MacIntyre played in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, he said the experience was everything he “hoped it would be and more.” He also noted that whether or not it was going to be his only time playing in the tournament, he was going to remember it forever.