  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “Can’t close the roof here” - Robert MacIntyre jokes with $100M tennis legend after weather hits Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

“Can’t close the roof here” - Robert MacIntyre jokes with $100M tennis legend after weather hits Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 04, 2025 04:16 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day - Source: Imagn
Robert MacIntyre - Image Source: Imagn

Robert MacIntyre is competing in the ongoing 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Following the conclusion of his second round, he shared a picture of himself and tennis legend Andy Murray, who competed as an amateur in the tournament.

Ad

On Friday, October 3, MacIntyre was captured holding an umbrella over his head and walking on the course as the rain beat down on him. Beside him, Murray, who is worth $100 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was also photographed shielding himself from the rain with an umbrella on the course.

MacIntyre jokingly wrote in the caption:

“Can’t close the roof here @andy_murray 😅🙈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @dunhilllinks”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier on, Robert MacIntyre also shared a picture of himself and Andy Murray on Instagram, praising him for playing well. He wrote in the caption:

"@andymurray can play 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⛳"
MacIntyre &amp; Murray via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyre
MacIntyre & Murray via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyre

Since Murray retired from playing professional tennis in 2024, he picked up golf as a hobby. He made his debut on the course at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Ad

Speaking on how it felt to play in the tournament, Andy Murray said:

“It’s been great. For an amateur golfer to get the chance to play alongside these guys, it’s an amazing experience for us and all the pros have been unbelievably patient and dealt with us really well. So it’s been amazing and delighted to be here.”
Ad

On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre is attempting to clinch his first DP World Tour title of the season at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He scored an incredible 66 in his second round and is currently tied for the lead with Richard Sterne going into the third round.

MacIntyre shot his first and only bogey of his second round on the par-3 second hole. He fired four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to card 6-under in the round. This brought his total across 36 holes to 12-under.

Ad

“Love you too NY” - Robert MacIntyre sends love to fans following Ryder Cup victory victory

Robert MacIntyre was part of the 12-man team that led Europe to victory in the 45th Ryder Cup held in New York. Following the conclusion of the event, he shared a picture of himself holding the trophy at Bethpage Black and celebrating the iconic win.

Ad

He wrote in the caption:

“Love you too NY 😘🏆🏆 @rydercupeurope”
Image from MacIntyre&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Images Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyre
Image from MacIntyre’s Instagram feed _ Images Source: Instagram/@robertmacintyre

MacIntyre’s appearance in the 2025 Ryder Cup was his second time representing Europe in the prestigious biennial tournament. He made his debut in 2023, when he similarly helped his team defeat the Americans 16.5 - 11.5.

After Robert MacIntyre played in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, he said the experience was everything he “hoped it would be and more.” He also noted that whether or not it was going to be his only time playing in the tournament, he was going to remember it forever.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications